Lodi’s construction boom isn’t as robust or sprawling as some residents seem to think. Despite a surge in housing developments in recent years, the city has not had a year where it exceeded its 2% growth cap.
Ordinance 1521, passed in 1991, sets an annual growth limit of 2% for issuing housing permits.
After the population is determined by the California Department of Finance the Lodi Community Development department determines the appropriation of housing types as follows: 44% low density, 28% medium density and 28% high density.
To arrive at its figures, the Department of Finance uses county population estimates, including driver license address changes and half-year migration data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
This year the department estimates that Lodi’s population is expected to increase to 68,272 people, which would cap the city’s development growth at housing 479 units.
In 2018 they estimated the city population would be 67,121 people, which capped the city’s growth at 471 units.
However, the city came in well below the cap with only 360 residential units built — 204 single-family homes and 156 units in multi-unit dwellings.
The city’s growth is monitored by the number of building permits allocated annually to developers, according to Lodi City Planner Craig Hoffman.
“A lot of what we’re seeing right now was master-planned as part of the 2010 general plan, so what we’re seeing is the development that was envisioned 10 years ago,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman noted that Lodi historically has been the slowest-growing city in San Joaquin County but has seen an increase in population due to Bay Area residents and residents in rural parts of the county moving to Lodi.
“Right now we are feeling the pressure of both internal an external populations, but we are a growing city. We are expected to grow more as a commuter city, for people that work in the Bay Area and Sacramento,” he said.
With the population rising, Hoffman questions whether housing construction can keep pace.
“Since 2010 the city has had an average growth rate of .86%, which is less than 1% growth,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman believes that following the economic downturn of the 2008 recession people are not used to the amount of construction taking place around the city.
“I think people see all the construction and think it’s a lot more than it is because it’s definitely a lot more than we have seen in the past 10 years,” he said.