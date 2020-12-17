In two separate unanimous votes, Alan Nakanishi was elected mayor of Lodi and Mark Chandler was elected vice mayor during Wednesday night’s Lodi City Council meeting.
Nakanishi, first elected to the council in 2001, was selected as mayor later that year. He subsequently was elected mayor in 2012 and 2017.
He thanked outgoing mayor Doug Kuehne for his perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said there was still a hard road ahead for the city in 2021.
“The council dealt with issues not dealt with by previous councils,” he said. “We’ve dealt with a pandemic, a shutdown of businesses, churches and restaurants. We dealt with protests, homelessness, the tiny homes. These will all continue to be issues in the coming year.”
Chandler also praised the outgoing mayor for his ability to keep a cool head in 2020.
“I couldn’t help but reflect on the shift you pulled as mayor this year,” he said. “Nobody ever thought we’d be in a pandemic, or deal with public outcry because of it. But you did it with aplomb and a good heart. You did a great job.”
In leaving his post, Kuehne thanked all the department heads and staff he worked with this year, and welcomed newly elected Councilmen Shak Khan and Mikey Hothi, who were sworn in before the selection of mayor.
“Congratulations on being elected,” he said. “Now the hard work begins. This job will require a lot of your time and commitment. You’ll be assigned to various board and commission that will require a lot of preparation and reading. If you have questions, don’t hesitate to call (the other council members). We’re here for you and we’re looking forward to working with you.”
Hothi, who takes over for the late Bob Johnson representing the city’s District 5, thanked Kuehne for being both available and approachable over the years. He also congratulated Khan for his election to the District 4 seat.
“It’s been an unprecedented year,” he said. “Now I’m standing on the shoulders of many who came before me, and we have a lot of work to do. I was born and raised here, and it’s an honor to serve and I’m willing to hit the ground running and work with you all.”
Khan, who defeated long-time incumbent JoAnne Mounce in November, said he was excited to be a new member of the council.
“I ran to be a voice of the east side,” he said. “My family migrated here when I was 5 years old, and we were welcomed with warm and open arms. I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve on the city council and improve the lives of my fellow Lodians.”
Rally outside City Hall on Wednesday
About 30 Lodi residents gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday night during the meeting to demand leaders declare Lodi a “sanctuary city” for businesses, much like the City of Atwater did in May.
Becoming a sanctuary city, protesters said, would allow small businesses and churches to operate without COVID-19 restrictions such as limiting indoor capacity, as well as allow restaurants to serve customers both indoors and outdoors.
Monica Davenport was one of the residents protesting outside City Hall, and she also spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting via Zoom.
The mayor of Atwater has claimed 20 new small businesses have gotten off the ground in his city, and allowing mom and pops to remain open without restrictions has helped pay off the city’s deficit, she said.
Davenport asked the council to hold a special hearing and consider proclaiming Lodi a sanctuary city.
“We don’t want to see our city become a Walmart city or anything like that,” she said. “A lot of small businesses are hurting right now. We need your support, and we need you to back your citizens.”
While Atwater declared itself a sanctuary city, the state withheld Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Stimulus funding in July until it rescinded the declaration. The city has yet to do so.
Kuehne said he had read Atwater’s proclamation, and the city council would take the protesters’ suggestion under advisement.
“Atwater is not the only city (that has become a sanctuary city),” he said. “I have had conversations with other mayors in the county, and we will have some sort of discussion at a future meeting.”