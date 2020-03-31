LODI — Lodi Police Department announced on its Facebook page last week that Lt. Fernando Martinez would be retiring in April.
Martinez joined the department in 1993, and was promoted to corporal in 2001 before ranking as sergeant in 2006. That year, he was named the department’s Officer of the Year, and was part of the Special Investigations unit for six years.
He has been a public information officer for the department for 18 years, and has been on the SWAT team for 17 years. He is currently serving as the SWAT commander.
In its post, the department thanked Martinez for his dedication, traditions both new and old, and unmatched passion for the SWAT unit.
— Wes Bowers
Sons of Serendip’s Lodi concert postponed
LODI — Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus and stay-at-home orders issued across the state and county, the planned Sons of Serendip concert hosted by the Lodi Community Concert Association has been postponed. The concert had been scheduled for April 14.
The concert has not yet been rescheduled, but the Lodi Community Concert Association and its partners Live on Stage will consider all options once the threat from the pandemic has passed.
For more information about the concert association, visit www.lodicommunityconcert.info.
— K. Cathey
Double Dip, Frosted Flour still in business
LODI — The owners of Double Dip Gallery and Frosted Flour are still open for business.
Frosted Flour owner Elisa Hassett is offering free delivery of her shop’s famous cupcakes on Saturdays, and has temporarily lowered prices.
“Frosted Flour has also donated several dozen cupcakes to nonprofits along with (the) police department, convalescent homes, hospitals and fire departments not only locally but including Stockton,” Hassett said.
Tony Segale has shortened his hours at Double Dip Gallery to 3 to 7 p.m. daily, but customers are welcome to order ice cream online and pick it up at the gallery. Find ordering information at www.doubledipgallery.com.
Frosted Flour is at 904 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi, and Double Dip Gallery is at 222 W. Pine St., Lodi.
— K. Cathey
Waste collection event in Lodi canceled
LODI — The free household hazardous waste collection event scheduled for April 4 at Central Valley Waste in Lodi has been canceled.
— News-Sentinel staff
Curbside fundraiser to help small businesses
WOODBRIDGE — Woodbridge Uncorked will be hosting a curbside fundraiser to benefit small businesses from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday.
The $50 meal (feeds a family of four) includes barbecue chicken and ribs, baked beans, salad and bread. Add a bottle of wine for $15. Pre-order your pick-up by calling 366-3551. Woodbridge Uncorked is located at 18911 N. Lower Sacramento Road.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Galt Market to reopen Tuesday for essentials
GALT — The Galt Market, which has been closed since March 13, plans to reopen on a limited basis on Tuesday. The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 610 Chabolla Ave., Galt.
After consulting with the Sacramento County Department of Health, Galt emergency managers and city staff have developed a plan to reopen the market for essential goods and products, while still adhering to the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the county and state.
Vendors will sell fresh fruits and vegetables, canned and prepackaged foods, household items and personal hygiene products. Vendor booths will be spaced 20 feet apart, handwashing stations will be available throughout the grounds, no prepared food or sampling will be permitted, and the number of customers allowed to shop at one time will be limited to reduce crowding.
“It is our firm conviction that farmers markets, such as the Galt Market, are imperative to the local community and that shopping for goods in this environment continues to be a safe activity,” the city said in a press release.
For more information, visit www.ci.galt.ca.us /city-departments/galt-market.
— K. Cathey
Save Mart ramps up store safety measures
MODESTO — Save Mart Companies announced on Saturday that stores were taking a new measure to protect employees and customers: installation of Plexiglas shields at cash registers.
“Plexiglas shields serve as an added safety measure that help provide a protective space between our checkers and customers,” a company spokesperson said in a press release.
The company is also continuing to hire new employees, it said in a separate release on Friday. All frontline team members, along with warehouse and transportation workers, would receive temporary hourly bonuses of $2.50 to $3.50 an hour and weekly bonuses based on hours work on top of their regular wages due to the pandemic, the release stated.
The two S-Mart Foods in Lodi and Save-Mart in Galt are owned and operated by Save Mart Companies, which also runs the FoodMaxx and Lucky supermarket chains.
— K. Cathey
California closes state parks to vehicles
SACRAMENTO — California State Parks announced on Sunday that all 280 state parks would be closed to vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement comes after the parks received surges of visitors in recent days that made appropriate social distancing measures impossible, the agency said in a news release.
The press release also reminded Californians that bans on gatherings include outdoors gatherings.
California State Parks had already closed all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers, canceled all events, and partially closed several parks and beaches.
— K. Cathey
Harrah’s extends pay during closure
IONE — Tribal and property leadership at Harrah’s Northern California have extended payments of regular hourly wages or salaries to their team members through at least April 16. The casino has been closed since March 18 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Our primary concern is for the well-being of our team members,” Buena Vista Rancheria Chairwoman Rhonda Pope-
Flores said in a press release. “These are challenging times for us all and we understand the strain this uncertainty has on our team members and their families.”
For more information, visit www.caesars.com /harrahs-northern-
california or www.
— K. Cathey
Jackson Rancheria Casino extends closure
JACKSON — Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort has extended its closure indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. While no cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the casino, management wants to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff.
“Given what we know about this deadly virus, it’s clear that this is not a time to take risks,” said Crystal Jack, CEO of the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians.
Due to the extended closure, the casino has had to lay off 275 of its 1,175 employees. Laid-off employees have been offered severance packages; the remaining employees will be paid wages and benefits until at least April 12.
“We thank our employees for their dedication and we sincerely regret the impacts this action may have on their families,” Jack said.
— K. Cathey