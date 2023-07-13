SACRAMENTO — A Lodi man is facing life in prison after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges last month.

Jorge Omar Arregondo Garcia, 44, was one of five San Joaquin County men indicted last month on suspicion of 13 counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, and unlawful use of a telephone, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Garcia as been charged alongside Gregorio Ontiveros Verdugo, 39, of Morada; Jose Manuel Ontiveros Verdugo, 37, of Stockton; Alberto Navarro Zapata, 36, of Stockton; and Wilfredo Reyes, 48, of Manteca.