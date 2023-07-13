SACRAMENTO — A Lodi man is facing life in prison after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges last month.
Jorge Omar Arregondo Garcia, 44, was one of five San Joaquin County men indicted last month on suspicion of 13 counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, and unlawful use of a telephone, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Garcia as been charged alongside Gregorio Ontiveros Verdugo, 39, of Morada; Jose Manuel Ontiveros Verdugo, 37, of Stockton; Alberto Navarro Zapata, 36, of Stockton; and Wilfredo Reyes, 48, of Manteca.
According to court documents, between July 2019 and December 2019, the defendants conspired with each other and with others to distribute methamphetamine between July and December of 2019.
During the investigation, an undercover source bought a total of 11 pounds of methamphetamine and a half pound of heroin from this drug trafficking organization, and law enforcement intercepted the group’s shipments of 50 pounds of methamphetamine destined for Nebraska, as well as a 21-pound shipment destined for Pennsylvania. This investigation also resulted in the indictment of Robert Godinez, 50, of Hayward, who was pulled over on a traffic stop after buying methamphetamine from a former member of the group, court documents show.
A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Godinez, charging him with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, as well as unlawful use of a cellphone.
Two pounds of methamphetamine and about a half pound of heroin were found in his vehicle during the traffic stop, reports state. The case was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; Customs and Borders Protection; the Drug Enforcement Administration; Homeland Security Investigations; the San Joaquin County Probation Department; and the Stockton and Tracy police departments.
If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum life in prison and a $10 million fine. However, any sentence would be determined at the discretion of the court.
