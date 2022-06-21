STOCKTON — With temperatures on the rise in San Joaquin County, many residents will more than likely leave water standing on their property, either through bird baths, ponds or pools.
And with the increase in standing water sources, there will likely be an increase in mosquito population.
To curb that increase, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be distributing free mosquitofish to residents to residents throughout the week.
“Mosquitofish are a natural way to control immature mosquitoes in existing water sources,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said. “They work well in ornamental ponds, abandoned or neglected swimming pools, water features, and animal water troughs. If you don’t need mosquitofish, visit us at one of the locations and receive free samples of insect repellent while supplies last.”
District staff will be distributing the mosquitofish at the Lodi Softball Complex, 401 N. Stockton St., on June 24 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Staff will also be at the Swenson Park Golf Course parking lot, 6803 Alexandria Place in Stockton, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 22.
Each resident will receive as many 15 fish, depending on the size of the area where the fish will be placed.
District staff will provide a fish carry container, informational brochures, and a small bag of fish food.
Mosquitofish are small animals that resemble guppies, and when released into water, will eat as much as 500 mosquito larvae a day.
Larvae typically develops around the rim of standing water.
Mosquitofish live as many as three years, and females give birth to about 50 young every six weeks from spring to fall, the district said.
They require minimal care, just an occasional feeding each week, and a little more food in the winter.
Reducing the amount of mosquitos in the region can help stem the spread of West Nile Virus, the most common and serious vector-born disease in the state.
According to the California Department of Public Health, 56 mosquito samples with the virus have been found in the counties of Nevada, Yolo, Sacramento, Contra Costa Merced, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside.
A mosquito sample can have as many as 50 insects.
Ten dead birds have also been found throughout those counties. There have been no reported human cases as of Monday, the CDPH said.
Last year, there were 148 human infections across the state and 12 deaths. Eight of those infections and one death were reported in San Joaquin County.
In addition, 210 dead birds throughout the state tested positive for the virus, of which 17 were in San Joaquin County, the third highest in the California, the CDPH said.
For more information, go to www.sjmosquito.org or westnile.ca.gov.
