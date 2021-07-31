The City of Lodi hit a roadblock in its intention to purchase a North Sacramento Street property and repurpose it as an access center for the homeless.
City Manager Steve Schwabauer confirmed Friday morning that the public meeting to discuss the proposed access center during the Aug. 4 Lodi City Council meeting had been pulled from the agenda, tabling a potential vote on the project.
“I thought I had understood the conflict rules associated with the project,” Schwabauer said. “There were some facts about a business interest regarding the property I was not aware of, so we’ve pulled the item from discussion.”
Schwabauer said Vice Mayor Mark Chandler has a potential conflict of interest with regard to one of the properties in the immediate area.
Chandler said there is no conflict of interest, but that Schwabauer was re-examining the proposal out of an abundance of caution.
The property in question, Chandler said, is San Joaquin Sulfur, owned by his father-in-law.
However, Chandler said he did ask Schwabauer to pull the hearing from next week’s agenda for a handful of reasons.
“The city did not fulfill its obligation to be completely transparent with the community during this process,” he said. “To put an item on the agenda for a vote before gathering input from the community is irresponsible. In its zeal to act on the property ... no public meetings were held prior to a vote.”
Because the property is located in Chandler’s council district, he said he was taking a leadership role to defend his constituents and their concerns.
Chandler said there are more than 300 employees along the North Sacramento Street, and asserted that none of the employers were contacted by the city’s community development department.
“There’s also an investment group interested in acquiring that property with the intent to convert it into an indoor sports venue,” Chandler said. “That would create jobs, and create revenue, and be a benefit to the entire city.”
During a July 27 shirtsleeve meeting regarding council members’ individual list of priority projects, Chandler said he favored creating an access center, but didn’t think the three locations currently being considered were the right locations.
One of the properties is a vacant 23,000-square-foot building and accompanying parking lot at 710 N. Sacramento St., once the home of Accurate Air Engineering.
The property is listed on www.commercialexchange.com for nearly $2.5 million.
A second site being considered is a city-owned property on Thurman Street in Lodi’s industrial area, and a third site is a piece of surplus city-owned property situated between Salas Park and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on South Stockton Street.
When the city announced the three properties were being considered in June, pros and cons were listed for each one, and the Sacramento Street property appeared to have the most advantages.
The property is located next to an existing shelter — the Salvation Army’s Hope Harbor — and it is in close proximity to social service networks, public transit, retail and other commercial services, the city said.
In addition, it has an existing infrastructure, and the city said it could reuse the existing site improvements.
While the Stockton Street property was close to retail, commercial services and public transit, there is no infrastructure and it is within 500 feet of a residential area.
The Thurman Street property has no existing infrastructure, and is not in close proximity to social networks, retail or commercial services, the city said.
Chandler said there is open talk of converting some of the aging hotels located on South Main Street into the access center.
“That’s a good site,” he said. “It’s close to the rail station, close to the retail and commercial services they’ll need, and it would clean that area up a bit. The city, I think, did not do enough research into some available sites, and I think it needs to take a step back and reassess its options.”
Last week, property owners Robin Knowlton and Stefan Sekula led a campaign to oppose the access center being sited on North Sacramento Street, stating there are several businesses in the area that would be jeopardized by another homeless facility.
The couple was able to garner 34 signatures from area residents, as well as the support of 27 property and business owners voicing opposition to the location.
“We’re very happy to see it pulled,” Knowlton said. “We do think that the process was poorly done, and I hope the city will go back to the drawing board and get more input from the community on its location and how it would impact the area negatively or positively.”
Knowlton said if another buyer wanted to come in and convert the property to a some kind of recreation center, it would be welcome by other property owners.
“I see North Sacramento Street becoming more of an extension of Downtown, especially with the bowling alley going in there,” she said.