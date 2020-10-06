LODI — At 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Lodi police officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Walnut and Stockton streets.
Officers contacted the driver, later idenitified as 20-year-old Anthony Shelton of Galt, and determined he was using a suspended license, according to the Lodi Police Department.
Shelton’s vehicle was towed, and during an inventory, officers found a sawed-off shotgun in the trunk, police said. Shelton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded sawed-off shotgun, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Correctional officer arrested on assault charges
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own this week after allegations of sexual abuse arose over the summer.
In a media statement released Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation began in late August into the conduct of Correctional Officer Zach Simmons, who was placed on administrative leave.
The case was forwarded to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, which charged Simmons with committing rape by fear or force, sexual penetration by a foreign or unknown object, and sexual activity with a confined adult in a detention facility, all felonies.
Simmons was also charged with communicating with a prisoner without consent, a misdemeanor.
The Sheriff’s Office said Simmons turned himself in on Monday.
— Wes Bowers
Sacramento Public Library offering ballot drop boxes
SACRAMENTO — Starting today, Sacramento County voters can drop off completed ballot envelopes at 26 Sacramento Public Library locations — including Galt’s Marian O. Lawrence Library and the Isleton Library — during regular hours of operation.
The library operating hours in Galt at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Isleton Library is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.saclibrary.org/vote or call 916-331-8683.
— K. Cathey