LODI — Lodi Unified School District Board of Education members would like to see the agency attract, train and retain additional and qualified staff at Title 1 schools to help improve performance at those campuses.
“We have got schools that desperately need help and we need to focus our efforts of improvement on those schools,” Trustee George Neely said during a Tuesday night study session. “We can’t control how our students come to us. They come to us at different levels of preparedness academically and behaviorally. So we’ve go to look at where those problems are and we’ve got to address those problems immediately.”
Neely’s comments stemmed from district staff’s presentation about continuous school improvement, which measured the graduation rate, suspension rate and college and career preparedness among students in 2018 and 2019.
The presentation also measured student proficiency in mathematics and language arts during both those years.
According to staff, six of the district’s 25 Title 1 schools had consistent growth in both language arts and mathematics, while four Title 1 schools need comprehensive support and improvement in those subjects, meaning their growth has not been as steady as others.
A Title 1 school is a campus with large concentrations of low-income families that receives federal funds to help students achieve their educational goals.
Title 1 sites that displayed consistent growth in language arts included Victor, Oakwood, Borchardt, Washington, Heritage and Lawrence elementary schools.
Heritage, Lawrence and Borchardt elementary schools showed consistent growth in mathematics as well, along with Needham, Parklane and Woodbridge elementary schools.
Schools needing comprehensive support in both math language arts included Davis, Henderson, and Westwood schools, as well as Lodi Middle School.
Seven Title 1 schools are identified as needing additional targeted support, meaning growth has been minimal, staff said. In language arts, those include McNair High School, Wagner Holt, Westwood, Parklane, Beckman, Sutherland and Clairmont elementary schools, and Delta Sierra Middle School.
Staff presented several options to improve student performance districtwide, including creating two 90-minute professional learning community meetings per month at all elementary schools beginning in August, and implement interventions for students in the areas of academics, behavior, social skills and attendance.
To help just the Title 1 schools improve, staff proposed creating half-day academic conferences at elementary sites, increasing parent involvement through academic parent nights, and implementing professional development coaching and mentoring for school administrators.
For Davis, Henderson, Parklane, Sutherland and Westwood, all of which have seen minimal growth in math and language arts, staff proposed providing teachers time to attend day-long professional development classes, implementing day-long academic conferences three times a year, and providing administrative coaching to principals, among others.
Along with training and retaining teachers at Title 1 schools, Neely said he’d also like to add full-time vice principals at Davis, Henderson, Parklane, Sutherland and Westwood, and add more community liaison officers to help with student discipline and behavior.
“You can’t have big changes, you can’t expect big changes, unless you make big changes,” Neely said. “We can’t just continue to do what we’re doing on all of our schools. Some are doing great. And they can continue. But we’ve got some where we need to make drastic changes.”
Despite the struggles of the district’s Title 1 schools, LUSD’s graduation rate increased by more than 4 percent in 2019, and chronic absenteeism dropped by less than 1 percent.
Lisa Kotowski, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said LUSD was doing ‘OK’ when it comes to student performance.
“I would say that we look like we’re not doing so well,” she said. “We have made growth, we just haven’t made substantial growth. I think we’re trying to make all of our teachers and principals pedal in the right direction. I think with some changes ... we’re doing OK.”
But superintendent Cathy Nichols Washer said the district was doing more than just OK.
“I think we’re doing great,” she said. “We’ve got hard working folks out there. Teachers are doing amazing things every day. I visited Needham elementary; we were in those primary classes and those teachers were knocking it out of the park.”
Staff will present a more detailed plan and cost estimates for implementation at a future board meeting.