LODI — The Lodi Public Library will host python for game design workshops beginning Wednesday, May 8 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the library located at 201 W. Locust St. in Lodi.
The workshop will focus on python programming language and how it is used in game design.
In order to sign up for this workshop, students must have graduated from the PiLab Intro course. If students have any questions they can reach out to ClareBhakta@ninjaPandas .com.
To register for python game design, you can sign up at https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSf9gPfb7swcH7JyLc…/viewform
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Chamber to host chew and chat on Wednesday
LODI — The Lodi Chamber of Commerce Chamber Ambassadors along with the Young Professionals of Lodi will host a chew and chat on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Habanero Hots located at 1024 E. Victor Road in Lodi.
People interested in attending must register with Marina Narvarte at MNarvarte @Lodi Chamber.com.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi police officer to hear community concerns
LODI — Officer Dunfee of the Lodi Police Department will meet with members of the community to hear their concerns from 9 to 11 a.m. May 7 at Tillie’s Fine Food and Coffee Company, 21 W. Pine St., Lodi.
Additional meetings will take place the first Monday of each month.
— John Bays
Sign up for Galt youth soccer and scholarships
GALT — The County Line Youth Soccer League registration is open until June 1. Registrants can sign up online at https://www.countylinesoccer.org/.
The County Line Youth Soccer League will not accept late registrations, registrations postmarked after June 1 will be put on a wait list.
The County Line Youth Soccer League is accepting applications for the Carole Myrick Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship honors Carole Myrick, longtime registrar for County Line Youth Soccer League. She was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer, before losing her battle on Nov. 4, 2018.
For the Class of 2019, County Line Youth Soccer will be awarding two scholarships valued at $1,000 each. The scholarship will be awarded to one boy and one girl who has played in the league during their high school years.
Applicants are encouraged to email Stephanie Moe at president@countylinesoccer.org for the scholarship criteria.
— Oula Miqbel
Young Professionals to meet Thursday in Stockton
STOCKTON — The Central Valley Asian-American Chamber of Commerce will host a Young Professionals meet-up on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Blackwater Café at 912 N. Yosemite St. in Stockton.
This event is free and open to young professionals, looking to expand their network and meet with other professionals in the Central Valley.
For more information, participants can reach out to the Central Valley Asian-American Chamber of Commerce on Facebook at ww.facebook .com/CVACC/
— Oula Miqbel