VALLEY SPRINGS — The former resident of a Valley Springs home was shot and killed Sunday by the new owners after he broke into the residence multiple times.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received several 911 calls from a resident on the 7000 block of Gabor Street at about 12:25 a.m. that day.
Due to poor cellular phone service in the area, dispatch operators were only able to determine the address and that someone had forced entry into the home, reports state.
Upon arrival, deputies found two men in the home’s front yard, who told them another man kicked in the front door and began physically assaulting them, reports state.
One of the victims told deputies he had shot the intruder in self defense during the assault.
The assailant was found inside the residence, suffering a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, reports state.
He was later identified as 28-year-old Lennin Elizalde of Valley Springs.
During the investigation, the victims told detectives that Elizalde had kicked in the front door and attacked one of them, who was sleeping in the living room. One of the victims was knocked to the floor during the altercation, and the other victim shot Elizalde more than once as he rose to get up off the floor, reports state.
Elizalde was struck and fell to the floor. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the attack, and were later released, reports state.
The victims told detectives this was not the first encounter they had with Elizalde, as they had called the Sheriff’s Office the previous day on a trespassing and vandalism report at the home.
During an investigation of that incident, deputies learned the victims has recently purchased the home, and had returned that day to find Elizalde inside.
Elizalde had broken through a side door to gain entry, and when the victims demand he leave, he refused. They called 911, and Elizalde left before deputies arrived, threatening them as he did so. He also threatened to return, reports state.
Deputies found Elizalde in the area and arrested him on suspicion of illegal entry into a dwelling, vandalism and possession of methamphetamine, all of which are misdemeanors.
While transporting Elizalde to Calaveras County Jail, deputies learned he was the son of the home’s former owner. He believed the residence was still his property and he told deputies intended to return to the home, reports state.
Upon arrival at the jail, deputies recognized the threat Elizalde posed based on his statement to return to the residence, and they completed an application to increase his bail.
The Sheriff’s Office said that bail enhancement was denied by a Calaveras County judge, and Elizalde was subsequently released at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, due to only being arrested on misdemeanor charges.
In 2014, Proposition 47 reduced the possession of methamphetamine to a misdemeanor.
During the investigating of the shooting, deputies determined Elizalde had no legal right to be on the property, as the residence was completely vacant when the victims had purchased it, reports state.
Sunday’s victims were not arrested or cited, reports state, and the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy and complete toxicology report on Elizalde is pending.