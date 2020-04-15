  • 364 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 17 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
  • 853 cases in Sacramento County, including 7 in Galt, 2 in Isleton and 152 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 32 deaths; 18 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 2 in Citrus Heights, 1 in Rancho Cordova and 8 in the unincorporated county. 9 patients are 17 or younger, 377 patients are ages 18 to 49, 207 patients are 50 to 64, and 260 patients are 65 or older.
  • 11 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 4 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 5 patients are 65 or older.
  • 7 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
  • 163 cases in Stanislaus County, with 4 deaths. 77 have recovered.
  • 962 cases in Alameda County, with 36 deaths.
  • 615 cases in Contra Costa County, with 15 deaths.
  • 26,686 cases in California, with 861 deaths. No data on recoveries.
  • 636,350 cases in the United States, with 28,326 deaths. 52,096 have recovered.
  • 2,056,055 cases worldwide, with 134,178 deaths. 511,019 have recovered.

Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.

