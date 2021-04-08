Local boys on a cleaning mission

During the COVID-19 pandemic, friends Aiden Burt and Darien Cox had been spending their days at Lodi Lake as a way to get out of the house and escape the confinements of quarantine.
As the weeks passed, the boys, who are seventh-graders at Valley Robotics Academy and Millswood Middle School, began to notice the amount of garbage and debris accumulating at the park.
“Lodi Lake is such a good place to hang out,” Burt said. “I don’t understand why people would take advantage of it by just leaving their trash and garbage all over the place.”
On Sunday, Burt and Cox took a handful of garbage bags to the lake and spent a couple of hours picking up any debris they found.
They returned Monday and spent another hour cleaning the park. In all, they collected four kitchen-sized garbage bags full of trash over their two-day mission.
The two boys covered a few parts of the lake’s shoreline, as well as the nature trail. Burt said they plan to return to the lake again and continue cleaning up the park.
“We’re probably going to go every other week,” he said.
His mother Colleen Berry said she was proud of their initiative.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” she said. “It was a really impressive effort on their part. It demonstrates their civic-mindedness and how much they care for the lake and Lodi.”