The California Department of Transportation will conduct various lane and ramp closures on Highway 99 for construction and maintenance work.
No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.
Work will occur as follows:
• Intermittent off-ramp closures from northbound Highway 99 to Kettleman Lane from Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Intermittent off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 to Turner Road from Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent off-ramp closures from northbound Highway 99 to Turner Road from Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent on-ramp closures from the Mokelumne River Frontage Road to northbound Highway 99 from Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent on- and off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 at Acampo Road from Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays and alternate routes should be taken when possible.
This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Pietro’s to open for curbside orders in Lodi
Pietro’s Trattoria announced on social media this week that it will be opening for curbside take out and delivery orders on Monday.
Orders will be taken from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for lunch and dinner. An abbreviated menu will be available in the coming days, according to chef Pete Murdaca.
Visit the Pietro’s of Lodi Facebook page for updates.
— Wes Bowers