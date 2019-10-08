HERALD — A deputy with nearly two decades of experience is on administrative leave this week after shooting a man in Herald, just northeast of Galt.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was responding to the report of an armed man in the 13000 block of Bennett Road near Clay Station at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
One deputy responded to the scene, contacted the man and determined he was armed with a handgun, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Less than a minute after the deputy contacted the man, the Sheriff’s Office said, shots were fired. Fire crews arrived on scene to administer first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputy involved is a 19-year veteran of the department with 17 years of experience on patrol, the Sheriff’s Office said.
It is unlikely the deputy was wearing a body camera, the Sheriff’s Office said, adding a preliminary investigation of the incident has determined no shots were fired at him. A gun was located at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident remains under investigation.
— Wes Bowers
Six people cited in alcohol for minors sting
LODI — On Oct. 4, Lodi Police Department and the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted Operation Shoulder Tap in an effort to deter the furnishing of alcohol to minors.
Officers and decoys found six people willing to buy alcohol for minors, and all were cited, police said.
Additional citations were issued for driving without a license, possession of a shopping cart and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container. One subject was booked for being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Crane tours available beginning Saturday
WOODBRIDGE — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be hosting Crane Tours beginning Oct. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Woodbridge Ecological Reserve, 11154 W. Woodbridge Road, Lodi.
Bird tours meet 90 minutes before sunset at the South Site where docent guides greet attendees and give a presentation.
The tours involve very little walking, and guests are encouraged to bring a camp chair, dress warmly and bring binoculars or spotting scopes for up-close viewing. Docent guides are trained in crane ecology and may take tour groups down Woodbridge Road in car caravans to see cranes and other wildlife using the grain fields and marshes along the road.
Tours usually conclude a half hour after sunset, with the anticipated fly-in of the cranes at the North Site where a viewing shelter hides viewers from the incoming birds.
The CDFW reminds all attendees 16 years and older to obtain a CDFW Lands Pass or a current fishing or hunting license. Full tour access is not allowed without presentation of document. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/
Regions/3/Crane-Tour.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton Symphony tickets available
STOCKTON — The Stockton Symphony is selling tickets for its October showcase, “Heroes and Villains,” to be performed at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27, at the Atherton Auditorium, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
Musical numbers from Harry Potter, Superman, Batman, Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, and other classic hero films will be performed as part of the Halloween pops showcase.
People who attend the concert are encouraged to wear costumes, though they're not required. If you do get dressed up you can strut your stuff and parade for the entire audience.
Tickets are available for $19.99 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased at www.stocktonsymphony.org/concert/pops-1-halloween-pops-heroes-villains/.
— Oula Miqbel
Caltrans completes Turner Road sidewalk
LODI — The California Department of Transportation recently completed a project that improved sidewalks on the Turner Road overpass.
In addition to installing new sidewalks and curb ramps, new safety elements were installed including; guard rail and chain link fencing, as well as new overhead lighting.
This $3.2 million project was performed by Vanguard Construction of Livermore. Work began in February and was completed last month.
Caltrans performed similar sidewalk work in Ripon as part of this project.
For more information on Caltrans construction projects, including scheduled lane and ramp closures, please visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/d10/road-report.html.
— Wes Bowers
Attend Oktoberfest on Oct. 26 in Lodi
LODI — The Lodi American Legion Post 22 will host Lodi Oktoberfest Oct. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 320 N. Washington St.
Live music will be performed by the Gruber Family Band, and food will include bratwurst and chicken schnitzel. Meals are limited and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tickets are $15 for entrance only, $30 for entrance and dinner.
For more information, visit www.lodi oktoberfest.com.
— Wes Bowers