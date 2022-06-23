55-hour full highway closure coming on Highway 12

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is continuing work on a project to replace the bearing pads of the Highway 12 Potato Slough Bridge located near the Tower Park and Terminous communities, west of Interstate 5.
This $6.36 million project will require overnight one-way traffic control closures, and two 55-hour full weekend closures of eastbound and westbound Highway between Highway 160 and I-5 as the Potato Slough Bridge is raised for the replacement and testing of new bridge bearing pads.
The first 55-hour full highway closure is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 24, through 4 a.m. on Monday, June 27.
