Last Friday, more than 100 members of the Latino community of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lodi celebrated the traditional Las Posadas. The Rev. Nelson H. Rabell-González, associate Pastor at St. Paul, started this celebration last year.
Las Posadas is a traditional Mexican Christmas celebration that reenacts the journey of the Holy Family towards Bethlehem and their search for a place to stay so that Mary could deliver the Christ Child (Luke 2:1-7).
Parents and children dress up like Joseph, the Virgin Mary, the shepherds, and angels as they go from house to house asking for “Posada.” The Spanish word Posada can be translated as both shelter or place of rest.
During Las Posadas at St. Paul Lutheran Church, the Holy Family asked for shelter at three different places pretending to be inns in Bethlehem. They were rejected at two of those inns, but at the last one, the church entrance, they were welcomed.
The Peregrinos (pilgrims) sang the traditional Las Posadas song. This song describes Joseph’s plea with the innkeepers. After all the pilgrims entered the church singing, Nelson led a holy communion service followed by fellowship and traditional Mexican food.