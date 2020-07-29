With more people working from home or laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more power is being used in households, according to Lodi Electric Utility. As a result, many residents could be seeing higher utility bills, especially during the summer months.
This week, the News-Sentinel reached out to its readers on social media and asked if they were receiving higher-than-normal utility bills this summer.
Most people — both residents and business owners — agreed their bills are higher.
“Our bill last month was $312, which I thought was high, but we have ran the AC more so it made sense,” Crystal Kisner posted. “This month we got our bill (and) it’s $625. And we ran our AC the exact same and weren’t home as often so we had a random (more than) $300 increase for August.”
Cheryl Romano said her last utility bill doubled form the month prior, and nearly doubled from the similar period in prior years.
“I scheduled a technician to come check my meters,” she said. “I understand that it is summer but I’ve been living in Lodi for years and it has never even gotten close to being this high. Something cannot be right and I am actively staying on top of this.”
Lodi Electric bills energy consumption on a volumetric basis, and electric rates are “tiered,” Director Jeff Berkheimer said.
Residential customers pay $0.1428 per kilowatt-hour — or kWh — for the first “tier” of energy consumed during a billing period, which is usage between 0 and 481 kWhs.
Once usage exceeds the first tier, consumption is billed at $0.1581 per kWh, and applies to usage between 482 and 962 kWhs in the second tier.
The third tier rate applies to all energy usage above and beyond 962 kWhs, and the rate is $0.3366 per kWh, Berkheimer said. This third tier is designed to recover the incremental costs associated with providing a higher quantity of energy to customers and to encourage conservation of energy, he said.
Under normal circumstances, Berkheimer said, customers most likely do not routinely use significant amounts of tier 3 energy and therefore experience smaller monthly electric bills.
It is, however, typical for customers to start using more and more energy from the third tier during the hottest times of the year.
“During this unprecedented time of stay-at-home orders and consecutive high temperature days, customers are unfortunately likely experiencing increased energy consumption due to working at home while at the same time having to run their air conditioning more often to keep their homes cool,” Berkheimer said. “The combined effects of this situation are certainly contributing factors to customers using more energy and thus, experiencing higher energy bills.”
The monthly bills residents receive are for all services provided by the city, which includes electricity, sewer, water, garbage and recycling, Berkheimer added.
An increase in utility bills could be related to water or wastewater usage as well, he said. As an example, he said about 70% of water usage in a home is related to outdoor irrigation. This is more prevalent in the summer months, he said, when outdoor irrigation is used to maintain landscaping.
While some residents who commented on the News-Sentinel’s Facebook post that they keep their air conditioning at 80 degrees and only run it in the late afternoon, Berkheimer said electric consumption varies by household.
Factors that affect consumption include the number of people in a home, age and size of the house, the age of household appliances and efficiency of cooling equipment, among others, he said.
For those who want to reduce their bills this summer, Berkheimer recommends the following tips:
- Change or clean air conditioner filters at least monthly.
- Close blinds, drapes and shades during the hottest part of the day.
- Set your thermostat to 80 degrees; turn it up when you’re not at home.
- Use small appliances such as toaster ovens, electric pressure cookers, microwave ovens, etc. for meals rather than your large stove or oven, as these smaller appliances generate less heat.
- Get an AC tune-up. The utility offers rebates for this.
- Turn off the dry feature for your dishwasher and use a dish towel for those items that are still wet. The dry cycle uses energy.
- Consider ditching the spare refrigerator or freezer in the garage. These appliances can be very energy intensive.
- Be mindful of outdoor irrigation practices and learn more about actual outdoor irrigation needs, rebates and drought tolerant plants on the City’s Water Conservation page at www.lodi.gov or the Watershed Friendly Landscaping guide at www.lodi.watersavingplants.com.
Lodi Electric has resources on its website for people seeking utility bill assistance, including applications for the Single Household Alternative Rate for Energy Program, which provides a monthly 30% discount on usage charges, as well as the Lodi Electric Customer Assistance and Relief Energy Program, which provides a grant of as much as $110 toward electric charges.
Eligibility for both programs is based on income.
In addition, the agency offers the Medical Discount Program, in which customers with qualifying medical devices or who require medical space can receive a 25% discount on charges.
San Joaquin County offers the Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides income-eligible residents a credit to their utility bills.
For more information on each program, visit www.lodielectric.com, and click on the COVID-19 crisis graphic.
“We are diligently working to provide customers with information and helpful tips on how to save energy during this time and greatly appreciate the questions from our community,” Berkheimer said. “I think it is important that we share this information broadly so that customers understand how their behaviors related to energy consumption impact their bills so that they can make informed decisions about their usage.”