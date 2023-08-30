GALT — Personnel from Cosumnes and Woodbridge fire districts, as well as Sacramento, Metro and Lodi fire departments responded to a two-alarm residential house fire on North Lincoln Way in Galt early Wednesday morning.
Crews had the fire under control in about 50 minutes, reports state. No residents were inured, but two firefighters were treated and released for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, reports state.
Bokisch Vineyards to host Race to Slow the Pace
LODI — The third annual Race to Slow the Pace 5K/10K fundraiser will take place at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at Bokisch Vineyards, 18921 Atkins Road, Lodi.
Presented in partnership with the John and Jeani Ferrari Family Foundation, the walk/run courses will wind through the vineyards and end in Bokisch’s oak tree picnic area, where participants can enjoy a glass of wine and a bowl of homemade paella.
The regular registration fee is $65 and race day fees are $75. Virtual runners can participate for $50. To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/3OzW2xu.
First Baptist to hold Ladies Bible Class
LODI — WOW Bible Study invites the public to study Joyce Meyer’s new book, “The Power of Thank You and the Joy of Gratitude,” from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays beginning Sept. 11 in room 6 of First Baptist Church of Lodi, 267 N. Mills Ave.
For more information, call Betty Smith at 209-365-7516.
The Home Church to hold free concert
LODI — Join The Home Church, 11451 N. West Lane, for a free live concert with The Erwins at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 22.
