Lodi Fire Department personnel is investigating the cause of a fire that displaced several residents of an apartment complex near Downtown Lodi Thursday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of North Church Street at about 11:15 a.m.
“En route we had heavy black smoke showing on the second level, and a fire pushing up between two center apartments and extending into to the attic,” Battalion Chief Shane Langone said. “We made two stretch lines and made a real aggressive attack and got a real quick knockdown on it.”
Langone estimated it took about 15 minutes to control the fire, which caused heavy smoke and fire damage to two upstairs units.
The exteriors to both units were also damaged he said, and two units below suffered major damage as water dripped below as crews fought the blaze.
The complex, located directly behind the Quik Stop at the corner of Lockeford and Church streets, has a total of seven units. Langone said as many as 25 residents were displaced, and no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was en route to assist residents with temporary housing.
Crews remained on scene until about 1:30 p.m. No further information was available at press time.