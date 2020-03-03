LODI — The Lodi City Clerk’s office will be collecting mail-in ballots at a dropbox from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today inside Lodi City Hall, 221 W. Pine St. Lodi.
Ballot drop-offs can also be made at local polling places and voting service centers. Lodi’s voter service center is located in Holz Hall at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
Individuals who have not registered to vote in the primary can register in person at their polling place, where an employee at the registration table can assist them and help them register to vote. Find your polling place at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/
polling-place.
There are 326,458 registered voters in San Joaquin County, according to the ROV’s website, and polls will close at 8 p.m. today.
Once the polls close, ballots will be boxed up and taken to a receiving center at the Grape Festival Grounds. From there, the ballots will be loaded onto trucks and escorted to the Cabral Center in Stockton by a deputy from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Chamber to host annual Farm Safety Day
LODI — The Lodi Chamber of Commerce & the Agribusiness Committee will host the 27th annual Farm Safety Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, 413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi.
Farm Safety Day provides professionals with safety training for management and workers. Lessons are provided by AgSafe. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation will offer continuing education credits for people getting the DPR CE Certification.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. For more information, visit www.lodichamber.com.
— Oula Miqbel
Delta College host women’s history month
STOCKTON — Delta College will host a series of free events celebrating 100 years and counting of women having the right to vote in the United States this week, including:
• A panel discussion led by history professor Lynn Hawley and political science professors Joel Blank and Cirian Villavicencio will focus on what happened after women got the right to vote in 1920, the past 20 years of women’s voting, and predictions about the 2020 presidential election. 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at the Science and Math Building, Room 161.
• A “Rock the Vote” event aims to keep students engaged in the democratic process and help them register to vote. A free taco lunch will be provided (for students only). 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the College Quad.
— Wes Bowers
‘Awakening at Taos’ to be shown at Pacific
STOCKTON — University of the Pacific will celebrate Women’s “Herstory” month with lectures, film screenings, discussions, and various other events throughout the month of March as a way to celebrate women’s achievements as leaders and forces of change throughout history.
One of the events will be a screening of Mark Gordon’s documentary, “Awakening in Taos,” which tells the story of Mabel Dodge Luhan’s personal evolution as a writer, salon hostess, art patroness and social activist and a resident of New Mexico.
The film will be shown from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Janet Leigh Theatre. For more information, visit www.pacific .edu.
— K. Cathey
Middle School Honors Concert to be Saturday
STOCKTON — Student musicians from more than two dozen schools will take part in choir, band, and string orchestra performances at the San Joaquin County Middle School Honors Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Warren Atherton Auditorium, San Joaquin Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton. The event is free and open to the public.
This year the concert consists of 183 students (42 choir, 80 band, 61 orchestra) from 27 schools in 10 districts within San Joaquin County. More than 245 students auditioned for a place in the concert.
This is the second of two performances scheduled for 2020. For more information, visit www.sjhonors. org.
— Wes Bowers