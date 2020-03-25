LODI — The Lodi Police Department is warning residents about people possibly impersonating officers and “enforcing curfew” or other violations related to the San Joaquin County shelter-in-place directives implemented last week. Police said one suspect was reported to be wearing a tactical type vest.
In order to determine whether a person is an officer, police are advising residents to examine the person’s badge, which should read “Lodi Police.” In addition, some officers have badge numbers, a name badge, a body-worn camera and a patch depicting the department, police said.
The department is also letting residents know that officers are not asking people for “up front” fines.
If you encounter someone asking for fines, or if you believe they are not officers, contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6700.
— Wes Bowers
Love Lodi postpones annual day of service
LODI — Each year, hundreds of volunteers gather in April to clean up local parks and schools, cheer up seniors, create community gardens, help people in need, thank first responders and more.
This year, however, Love Lodi has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Love Lodi committee plans to keep in touch with volunteers, and has selected a handful of projects that they still hope to complete this summer, chairwoman Kelly Benov wrote in an email.
“We also want to express our gratitude to the healthcare workers, delivery drivers, first responders, retail workers, and everyone who is continuing to work for our well being,” she wrote.
For more information or to sign up for updates, visit www.lovelodi.org.
— K. Cathey
Lodi Unified donates masks to St. Joseph’s Hospital
STOCKTON — Lodi Unified School District donated a case of N95 masks to St. Joseph’s Medical Center on Monday. The donation was facilitated by Brian Holloway, the district’s director of maintenance and operations.
— Wes Bowers
Supes OK pay increase for home care providers
STOCKTON — On Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved a new three-year contract for 5,400 In-Home Supportive Services caregivers who provide care to about 6,500 seniors and people with disabilities.
“This is a hard-fought victory for the front line workers who are helping to protect some of our most vulnerable residents from contracting COVID-19,” said Anjeneau Ward, an IHSS provide and bargaining team member. “We would like to thank the board of supervisors for recognizing the important role we play as part of the county safety net for seniors and people with disabilities.”
The contract will provide an immediate raise and keeps caregivers 50 cents above the state minimum wage as it rises, protects and expands access to healthcare for caregivers working more than 60 hours a month, and increases the availability of gloves, masks and disinfectant hand wipes for both providers and care recipients.
— Wes Bowers
Linden theater delays auditions, plays
LINDEN — The Community Theatre of Linden has postponed auditions for its upcoming production “Jack of Diamonds,” its summer musical “The Music Man,” and its Stage Right youth program.
“(We) wish to honor the requested call for COVID-19 safety measures,” artistic committee chairwoman Judy Williamson said in an email. “The health and well being of our patrons, casts, crews and staff are definitely our priority.”
For more information or updates on CTL’s season, along with a full message from the theater company to its fans, visit www.lindentheatre.com.
— K. Cathey
CLARIFICATION
Corner Scone Bakery and other eateries that provide takeout or delivery are classified as essential businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
A photograph of Corner Scone that accompanied a Page 1 story in Tuesday’s News-Sentinel was not meant to imply that Corner Scone is operating against state and county orders. The photograph was unintentionally used in that spot and Corner Scone was not mentioned in the story.
The News-Sentinel apologizes for any inconvenience or troubles this might have caused Corner Scone Bakery.