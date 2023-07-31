Woodbridge Golf & Country Club recently welcomed Ryan Bill as the club’s new general manager. Bill will oversee all elements of the private club’s operation, including food and beverage, agronomy, sales and marketing, programming and events.
Bill has 17-plus years of hospitality and club industry experience, having most recently served as general manager of Apple Mountain Golf Resort, a public course in Camino, Calif. since 2015. While at Apple Mountain, he elevated guest service standards and course conditions through a positive culture of training and inspiration. Bill developed a passion for golf and hospitality when he began working in golf operations at Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln, Calif. in 2008.
“Ryan is a talented leader with a passion for elevating the member experience while delivering financial predictability,” said Woodbridge Golf & Country Club Board President Cody Diede. “He possesses direct experience in project management and exhibits approachable, accountable, and visible leadership. We are thrilled to welcome him as our club’s general manager and leader.”
Originally from Alaska, Bill is a graduate of the University of Hawaii where he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and education. He is a Class-A member of the PGA of America and is certified in general management. In his spare time, Bill enjoys spending time with his wife and two young boys, playing golf, gardening and traveling.
Woodbridge Golf & Country Club is managed by Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon. The club was founded in 1924 and today includes 27 holes of golf, including the River, Vineyard and Lake 9-hole courses. In addition to golf, Woodbridge members have access to 4,000-square-foot fitness center; a racquet sports facility with six tennis courts and two pickleball courts; a swim facility; and complete golf and tennis pro shops. The clubhouse features a café as well as a main dining room and banquet facilities.
