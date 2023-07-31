Woodbridge Golf & Country Club recently welcomed Ryan Bill as the club’s new general manager. Bill will oversee all elements of the private club’s operation, including food and beverage, agronomy, sales and marketing, programming and events.

Bill has 17-plus years of hospitality and club industry experience, having most recently served as general manager of Apple Mountain Golf Resort, a public course in Camino, Calif. since 2015. While at Apple Mountain, he elevated guest service standards and course conditions through a positive culture of training and inspiration. Bill developed a passion for golf and hospitality when he began working in golf operations at Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln, Calif. in 2008.

