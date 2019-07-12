STOCKTON — Rising Sun Center for Opportunity will host a community open house on Wednesday at the Waterfront Warehouse building, 445 W. Weber Ave., Suite 128, Stockton from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Rising Sun builds healthy communities through climate solutions and green career pathways, with a focus on underserved populations.
Rising Sun provides youth and low-income adults with meaningful training and employment opportunities in the growing green economy, while delivering free energy and water conservation upgrades to thousands of households each year.
The community open house will celebrate the youth volunteers who are helping communities save water and energy this summer as climate careers participants, while learning about the tremendous impact the volunteers are have on the Stockton community.
The open house is a free public event, all are welcome to attend and enjoy light refreshments and desserts.
To learn more about Rising Sun Center for Opportunity visit their website, www.risingsunopp.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Suspects arrested after beating at Target
FRENCH CAMP — Police in Yuba City have arrested four people in connection with the beating outside of the Lathrop Target store last month — an attack, they say, that is tied to a violent altercation involving swords and brass knuckles at the Northern California community’s annual Sikh parade last November.
Parmvir Singh Gosal, Pritpal Singh Gill, Jaskaran Singh and Narinder Singh were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail this week on charges of dissuading a witness, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.
The San Joaquin County case surfaced when a witness videotaped a group of East Indian men attacking what appeared to be two men outside of the entrance to the Target store — viciously stomping the man’s head into the ground to the point he appears to lose consciousness.
Lathrop Police investigators began working on the case and asking the public for information about the potential identity of the attackers, but came back several days later to report that the case actually stemmed from an incident that took place in Yuba City last year in which a victim was left with several lacerations to his face and a leg wound after being attacked by three men.
The men attacked outside of the Target store were reportedly witnesses in the Yuba City beating last year and were targeted by nine men in an attempt to dissuade them from testifying against the men that are awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, mayhem and special allegations of great bodily injury.
Three additional suspects in the attack — Karanjeet Singh, 32, of Lathrop, Surinder Singh Kailey, 30, of Tracy, and Malkit Singh Gosal, 50, of Tracy — have been identified but not taken into custody, while two of the attackers are still unknown to authorities.
Anybody with any information about the case is urged to contact Detective Singh with the Yuba City Police Department at 530.822.2028.
— Oula Miqbel
McNerney bill for military raises passes
WASHINGTON, DC — This week, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 2500, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020.
Included in the legislation were two amendments authored by Congressman Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, requiring a pay raise for military service members.
The bill will take effect Jan. 1, 2020, and will also direct the Department of Defense to design a plan to reduce the intensity of military facilities’ water consumption.
“Every day, the men and women of our armed forces serve and protect our nation,” McNerney said. “Their patriotism should not be politicized. This tactic of delaying a pay raise for service members has been used in the past, but my amendment will prevent the livelihood of our troops from being used as a political weapon.”
— Wes Bowers
Stockton man missing in Humboldt County
EUREKA — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Jamie Moseley, 47, of Stockton, has gone missing. The Sheriff’s Office said Moseley was camping with friends at the Pearch Creek Campground near Orleans, and departed to go to the store.
He was last seen leaving the campground on July 11 at 6 p.m. in a 2017 four-door silver Ford Focus, with the license plate number 7ZES837, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Moseley is described as a white male adult standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes and short red-orange hair. He was wearing blue glasses, a white T-shirt, denim shorts and gray or white tennis shoes, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Moseley is the second San Joaquin County resident to be reported missing in Humboldt County this month. On July 2, Lodi resident Tiffany Clark, 38, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances when her black Ford Ranger was found days earlier near the town of Weitchpec. The Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Clark.
— Wes Bowers