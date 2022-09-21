Lodi Police Chief graduates from prestigious FBI National Academy

Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said he has a long list of ideas he hopes his staff will consider adopting when he returns from the nation’s capital next week.
Brucia spent the last 10 weeks at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., and became the 12th member of the Lodi Police Department to graduate from the program Tuesday.
The department said that nationally, less than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
“It was a pretty amazing experience,” Brucia said from Washington, D.C. last week. “You take classes, both undergraduate and graduate, through the University of Virginia like leadership, executive development and physical training.”
Brucia selected a six-course schedule that was focused primarily on communications, public relations and community-oriented policing, the latter of which included classes on diversity and interacting with members of different cultures.
“There were so many lessons to learn,” he said. “First, the instruction was just world class. But the make-up of courses allows you to get experiences from different law enforcement agencies from around the world. You just get great perspectives from both the class instruction and the other people there.”
Academy participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend, and typically have 21 years of law enforcement experience.
Those who attend usually return to their respective agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
Brucia graduated as a member of the 283rd session, which consisted of 235 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and the District of Columbia.
In addition, members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies.
Appointed chief in 2020, Brucia has spent his entire career with the Lodi Police Department.
He started in 1994 as an undercover officer at two Lodi Unified School District high schools before moving on to patrol.
He’s also been a detective in the department’s Special Investigations Unit, a reserve bicycle patrol officer, and a member of the SWAT team.
Brucia was promoted to corporal in 2007 and acted as a field training officer until his promotion to sergeant in 2011.
As a sergeant, Brucia worked both patrol and investigations before promoting to lieutenant in 2013.
He returned to patrol as a watch commander and later took command of the Technical Services Division which oversees the dispatch, records, property, and animal services units.
Brucia was then promoted to captain in 2018 and commanded the Operations Division which includes patrol, traffic, school resource, community liaison program, and the Partners volunteers.
Capt. David Griffin was the last member of the Lodi Police Department to graduate from the academy, doing so in 2018.
Former Capt. Miles Sperling was the first to attend the academy in 1957, graduating at the top of his class, according to his 2004 obituary.
Brucia was one of five law enforcement officials from Northern California to graduate Wednesday.
National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia since 1972.
A total of 53,671 graduates have completed the academy since it began in 1935.
About 265 law enforcement professionals attend the academy each year, representing local, county, tribal, state, military, and federal law enforcement agencies from the United States and more than 150 nations.
Courses include intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.
Students and their respective law enforcement agencies receive tuition, books, equipment, meals, lodging, and travel to and from the training facility at no cost.
Following graduation, each officer may join the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc., an organization of more than 16,000 law enforcement professionals.
“It really was a phenomenal experience,” Brucia said. “The opportunity to learn and listen to dozens of law enforcement and military leaders from across the country was so valuable. I’m bringing back ideas that will benefit the community, benefit the department, and keep us at the forefront of being a transformational agency.”
To learn more about the FBI National Academy and the nomination process for students, visit www.fbi.gov/services/training-academy/national-academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.