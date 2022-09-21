Lodi Police Chief graduates from prestigious FBI National Academy

Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., and became the 12th member of the Lodi Police Department to graduate from the program.

 NEWS-SENTINEL FILE PHOTOGRAPH

Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said he has a long list of ideas he hopes his staff will consider adopting when he returns from the nation’s capital next week.

Brucia spent the last 10 weeks at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., and became the 12th member of the Lodi Police Department to graduate from the program Tuesday.

