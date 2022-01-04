Marika Paternostro named Lodi Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year

A former small business owner who has started a new career will be honored at the Lodi Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Citizens dinner later this month.
Marika Paternostro was named the chamber’s Ambassador of the Year, an award given to a member recognized for outstanding service through its Ambassadors program.
Ambassadors welcome new members to the chamber and assist with ribbon cuttings and special events, including milestone anniversaries.
“I am honored not only for being voted Ambassador of the Year, but also for everyone who supported me through my journey this year,” Paternostro said.
Chamber president and CEO Pat Patrick said Paternostro was selected Ambassador of the Year because of her consistent support of Lodi’s business community.
Paternostro has personally been at many ribbon cuttings to support those who open new businesses, mixers held at other businesses, and gives personal time at nonprofit fundraisers, including the Ambassadors own Chef and Survivor Cookoff that raises money to combat cancer,” Patrick said. “She is also involved in planning Ambassador events which benefit businesses that want to make business contacts.”
Paternostro opened Jillian’s Consignment Boutique in 2013 at 1321 Lockeford St. The boutique, a high-end women’s clothing store, was successful until October 2020, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ensuing lockdown forced Paternostro to close the store, but she regrouped and fell back on her bachelor’s degree in behavioral health from National University and master’s in mediation and conflict resolution from University of the Rockies to open Metanoia.
The practice — whose name means “inner communication” in Greek — is located on Pine Street and helps people in the community with a variety of health issues. Paternostro specializes in couples/individuals counseling, anger management, narcissistic relationships, anxiety and depression.
In addition, when not seeing clients or attending a multitude of chamber events, Paternostro also volunteers her time at Grace & Mercy Foundation.
Marie Rodriguez will also be honored at the Outstanding Citizens dinner with a Street Faire Special Recognition Volunteer award.
Rodriguez has been chair of the Street Faire Committee since 2007, selected by event founder and former chair Doreen Rice upon her passing that year, the chamber said.
Prior to replacing Rice, Rodriguez had been volunteering with the faire committee for 11 years. During that time she became Rice’s assistant, learning the in-depth understanding of what it takes to put the semi-annual Faire together.
The 20-member faire committee is comprised of electricians, a radio and golf cart manager, a tent-maintenance crew, point of entry attendants and water booth volunteers.
Paternostro and Rodriguez will be recognized along with Outstanding Citizen of the Year Jerry Fry, Business of the Year recipient Cepheid, and Small Business of the Year recipient Five Window Brewing Co.
Paul Burkner will also be honored as Ag Person of the Year.
The Outstanding Citizens Dinner will beheld Jan. 27 at Wine and Roses from 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office at 35 S. School St., or by calling 209-365-4605. You can also visit www.lodichamber.com or call 209-365-4605.