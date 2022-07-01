Local Independence Day celebrations make for patriotic weekend

On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress ratified the Declaration of Independence, marking the start of a movement that would go down in history as the American Revolution.
Now, nearly 250 years later, Americans around the country celebrate with parades, fireworks shows, picnics and barbecues, carnivals, concerts and more, and the local area is no exception.
Here are five patriotic celebrations in Lodi, Galt and Stockton to celebrate the United States.
1. 4th of July at the Lake: An American Festival
The City of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host the first 4th of July at Lodi Lake in three years on Monday.
The event begins at 7 a.m. when the Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi returns with its 51st annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at the Kiwanis Picnic Area at Lodi Lake Park, 1101 W. Turner Road, Lodi. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 5 to 12. Those younger than 5 are admitted free.
Breakfast will be served until 11 a.m.
Fourth of July festivities at the park kick off at noon when the beach and boathouse open. Vendors will be on-hand throughout the park with food including hot dogs, hamburgers and sodas.
There is no fee to attend Fourth of July at Lodi Lake, but admission to the beach is $3 per person. Children younger than 2 will be admitted free.
Park visitors will be able to rent boats from the Headwaters Boathouse, and costs and details will be posted at the park.
Parking for those with disabilities will be available on Laurel Avenue, and no parking will be available on the west side of Lodi Lake. The nature area will be closed for the day as well. The event concludes with the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.lodi.gov/1131/4th-of-July-at-the-Lake-An-American-Fest.
2. Celebrate America at Hutchins Street Square
The Lodi Community Band and the U.S. Air Force Band will present an afternoon of patriotic music with Celebrate America at Hutchins Street Square on Sunday. The free event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Square’s West Park, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
The park includes a playground and is adjacent to the Square’s basketball courts. Guests are invited to bring along a picnic meal and enjoy an afternoon of American-themed music. The first 500 guests to arrive will receive a free American flag.
For more information, visit www.lodi.gov/1138/Celebrate-America.
3. Galt Independence Day Celebration
Get a two-day early start to your Fourth of July weekend with Galt’s Independence Day celebration on Saturday.
The fun kicks off with the Officer Tonn Memorial 5K run/walk, which begins at 8 a.m. at Galt’s City Hall, 380 Civic Drive. Day of race registration begins at 7 a.m. and sign-in at 7:30 a.m.; registration is $15 for youths 12 and younger, or $40 for adults 13 and older. Youths must be accompanied by an adult during the race. Patriotic attire is encouraged. The race honors Officer Kevin Tonn, who was killed while pursuing a burglary suspect in January 2013.
For the non-athletes, the day begins with the Independence Parade at 9:30 a.m. The parade begins at C Street, then takes 4th Street to E Street.
At 6 p.m., the city will host a live music and family fun zone at Veterans Field, 900 Caroline Ave., Galt. The concert is free, while the fun zone costs $3 per child. Booths will be on-site selling food and drinks. End the day with Fireworks in the Pool from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Gora Aquatic Center, 630 Chabolla Ave. Space is limited to 300 guests. Tickets are $9 per person or $30 for four people, and can be purchased at the aquatic center during public swim hours. For more information, visit www.cityofgalt.org/idc.
4. Fourth of July Events in Stockton
Stockton is also joining in the festivities with a number of events celebrating the United States of America on Monday.
Stockton’s Fourth of July Parade is an annual tradition with roots in 1863. The modern parade has traded women in hoop skirts and horse-drawn buggles for a number of patriotic entries from the community, including a vehicle towing a boat towing a skateboarder.
The route begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the Civic Auditorium, 525 N. El Dorado St. in Stockton, and travels along Weber, El Dorado, Oak and Center streets. Grandstands with local veterans and TV and radio personalities will be set up at De Carli Plaza and the Civic Auditorium.
Stick around after the parade, because at noon gates will open at the Weber Point Events Center. The free 4th of July Fest will have family-friend activities, bubbles, face painting, and more. Food trucks will be on-site selling snacks and drinks, and live bands will perform for two-hour sets throughout the day. At 9:30 p.m., the fireworks show is scheduled to begin.
For more information, visit www.visitstockton.org.
5. Barron Hilton Fireworks Display at Mandeville Island
Boaters can chug over to Mandeville Tip County Park on the San Joaquin River in the Delta on Sunday for the annual Barron Hilton Fireworks Display.
Starting at 9 p.m., boaters can enjoy a fireworks show set to patriotic music over the Mandeville Cut, northwest of Stockton proper and just south of Terminous. The show continues a tradition started by Hilton, who passed away in 2019. An avid duck hunter who spent plenty of time in the Delta, Hilton would bring his family to Mandeville Island every summer to celebrate Independence Day, and his fireworks soon attracted local boaters. Admission is free, but visitors will need to be on a boat to enjoy the show. For more information, visit www.californiadelta.org.
