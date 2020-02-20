The Lodi City Council approved the installation of Lodi architect John Della Monica to serve as the City of Lodi’s community development director during Wednesday night’s council meeting at Carnegie Forum.
The item in the consent calendar was approved by Mayor Doug Kuehne, Mayor Pro Tempore Alan Nakanishi, and City Councilman Mark Chandler. Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce and Councilman Bob Johnson were not present during the meeting.
“Congratulations, John, you’re hired,” City Manager Steve Schwabauer said.
Chandler echoed the sentiment, adding that he felt Della Monica was great selection.
After selling his business and retiring, Della Monica decided to toss his hat in the ring for the position after former city planner Craig Hoffman stepped down in October 2019.
Della Monica, who has more than 37 years of architectural experience, has worked throughout the state designing homes, medical offices and several blood bank offices.
The community development director will replace the city planner position — formerly held by Hoffman — and include managerial oversight of the Community Development Department, which encompasses three divisions: building, neighborhood services and planning.
Schwabauer received approval from the council to enter into a service agreement with Avery and Associates, a staffing firm based out of Los Gatos, to aid in the recruitment process for the position. The cost to retain the services of the staffing firm was $24,900.
The city had 17 applicants for the position. Six were invited to participate in panel interviews, and three were invited for interviews with the city manager. According to Schwabauer, Della Monica possessed the necessary skills, abilities and experience needed to manage the Community Development Department.
As an architect, Della Monica has worked with various municipalities throughout the state and is familiar with land-use agreements, code regulations, following city ordinances and other more nuanced aspects of working with governments.
Della Monica said his experience working in the private sector gives him a unique perspective, because he knows how business is done in other cities. As a Lodi resident, he added, he understands the city’s recent growth spurt, and the expectations of developers and business owners coming to town.
Della Monica will receive a base salary of $145,945.37 annually, with six-month severance payment for termination and benefits similar to what other city executive managers receive.
The new director position was accounted for in June, when the council approved the $59.6 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The Lodi City Council approved the addition of a community development director position in substitution of a city planner during a council meeting on Sept. 4, due to an uptick in building and planning activities in the city.
Since 2014, Schwabauer has served as the community development director in addition to his role as the city manager, and wanted to fill the vacant director position.
Della Monica is slated to begin work as the community development director on Feb. 24.