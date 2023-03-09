GALT — The City of Galt will host a used oil filter exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 10370 Twin Cities Road. Those recycling oil filters can get up to two new oil filters for free.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin supervisors seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to
serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Aviation Advisory Committee — Three members.
• Behavioral Health Board — One consumer representative and two family representatives.
• Building Board of Appeals — One licensed architect.
• Economic Development Association — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
• Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee — Two at-large representatives.
• Workforce Development Board — One at-large business representative and one labor organization representative.
The deadline to submit applications is March 31. Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the May 2 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton; online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees; by emailing committees@sjgov.org; or by calling 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
