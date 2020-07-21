GALT — Three people were arrested for three separate incidents including drugs and weapons charges over the course of a week in Galt.
On July 18 at about 7:55 p.m., Galt Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Tahoe for several vehicle code violations in the area of Alice Rae Circle and Carr Way, police said.
The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Luis Mojarro of Galt, immediately exited the vehicle and became hostile toward officers, police said.
A probation search of the vehicle was conducted, and officers found a loaded, unregistered .45 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat, police said.
Mojarro was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded firearm within a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, battery against a peace officer, and resisting arrest.
Mojarro was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail without incident, police said.
Earlier in the day at 5:18 p.m., officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle located near the Galt Laundromat in the 900 block of C Street. Witnesses said a woman had been asleep for several hours inside the vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers contacted the woman, later identified as Lauren Spears, 45, of Sacramento. Officers searched the vehicle with the assistance of K9 Kane, and found about 34 grams of methamphetamine, as well as items consistent with methamphetamine for sale, police said.
Spears was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail without incident, police said.
On July 13 at 10:30 p.m., an officer was patrolling in the 500 block of North Lincoln Way when a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo swerved into his lane of travel.
The officer had to apply his brakes in order to avoid a collision. He conducted a traffic stop, and as he approached the vehicle, the driver fled the scene. The vehicle brushed the officer’s leg as the driver fled, police said.
A pursuit ensued, and the driver led officers into Lodi and back to Galt before the California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with air support, police said.
Speeds reached up to 100 miles an hour, police said, and the driver violated multiple vehicle code violations, nearly striking a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy at one point.
Spike strips were ultimately used to stop the vehicle in the area of Third and E streets in Galt, and officers arrested 18-year-old Manuel Lopstain after a brief foot pursuit, police said.
Lopstain was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, evading, resisting arrest, and several vehicle code violations. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail, police said.