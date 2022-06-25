STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District announced Thursday that its mosquito-borne disease surveillance program recently detected West Nile virus (WNV) in six samples of mosquitoes found in the 95209 and 95219 ZIP codes.
The 95209 ZIP code is located in Stockton east of Interstate 5 and north of Hammer Lane. The 95219 ZIP code is located west of I-5.
“These WNV positive mosquitoes are the first indicator that WNV is active in San Joaquin County this year,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said. “As temperatures rise during the summer months, so will mosquito populations. West Nile virus will amplify within the mosquito population, leading to an elevated risk of WNV in humans.”
The district said it will increase is adult mosquito control activities now that WNV has been detected in the county, and planned to conduct ground spraying in the northwest Stockton Friday or Saturday between Stanfield Drive, Mosher Slough, Thornton Road and Bainbridge Palce.
County residents, as well as visitors, can reduce the risk of WNV infection and other mosquito-transmitted diseases by taking these precautions:
• Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property that can support mosquito development.
• Apply insect repellent containing EPA-registered active ingredients, including DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Repellents prevent mosquitoes from biting.
• Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active, at dawn and dusk, especially for the first two hours after sunset.
• Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and other protective clothing, when outdoors.
• Exclude mosquitoes from your home with tight-fitting screens on doors and windows.
• Contact your veterinarian for information on vaccinating equine against WNV.
• Report significant mosquito infestations and daytime biting mosquitoes at www.sjmosquito.org or by calling 209-982-4675 or 800-300-4675.
• Report dead birds to 877-968-2473 or visit www.westnile.ca.gov.
For more information about mosquito and vector control activities or to request service, visit www.sjmosquito.org or call 209-982-4675, 800-300-4675.
