McNerney reads statements from Lodi woman in support of bill to rein in drug costs

A Lodi woman battling a rare disease played a role in the U.S. House of Representatives sending forward a bill on Thursday afternoon that would establish a fair price negotiation program for prescription drugs.
Prior to the House passing H.R. 3 — also known as the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act — Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, read statements from Lodi resident Marta Deike, who met with California legislators and staff in Washington, D.C. recently to explain why she believes the government needs to pass prescription drug pricing reform.
“My initial reaction when I got the news was elation, I was happy I lent my voice to that particular legislation, I was happy it passed,” Deike said. “I didn’t meet with any of our legislators personally, but I did meet with senior staff members, who were very concerned and compassionate about drug issues.”
Deike, who was diagnosed with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome in 2005 — a rare autoimmune disease where antibodies attack the areas where nerves and muscles connect — has been taking a medication called 3,4-DAP, which counteracts the symptoms of LEMS.
Without the medication, she’s essentially bedridden. Every move requires an incredible amount of effort. Even breathing is difficult.
Deike was one of the many LEMS patients who worked with the FDA Expanded Access Program and Jacobus Pharmaceuticals to take 3,4-DAP — short for 3,4-diaminopyridine. The program helps people with rare diseases get access to medications that can treat their symptoms — even if those medications do not have FDA approval — provided that there are no alternatives available.
Jacobus Pharmaceuticals began testing the drug in the 1990s, working with universities on clinical trials. At the time, the FDA approval process was cost-prohibitive, so they continued to provide the drug to university studies and LEMS patients who received FDA approval.
But in November 2018, after conducting two clinical trials, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for its version of the medication, Firdapse, which is nearly identical except for the addition of phosphate salt.
The FDA approval under the Orphan Drugs Act gave Catalyst the exclusive right to market Firdapse or similar medications to LEMS patients for seven years.
And unlike 3,4-DAP, which Jacobus was giving to patients for free or which could be purchased at a compounding pharmacy for a few hundred dollars a month, Firdapse comes with a hefty price tag — $375,000 per person, per year.
According to Deike, McNerney shared her story with fellow representatives, detailing the symptoms she suffers from and the dangers she faces when she can not take her medication.
“It was validating to hear McNerney tell my story on the floor. It was incredibly encouraging, and I felt a sense of hope for the future,” she said.
Deike is usually neutral when it comes to politics, she said, but she felt especially passionate about prescription drug pricing reform because she believes pharmaceutical companies are unfairly taking advantage of consumers.
“I think more people need to be involved in this conversation, because it might not affect people now but you never know what can happen. I did not get involved with this until I became a patient myself,” she said.
H.R. 3 would change how the government negotiates drug prices with pharmaceutical companies for insured individuals and Medicare recipients, by mandating companies negotiate with the Health and Human Services secretary. Currently, insurance companies negotiate drug costs with pharmaceutical companies exclusively and independently.
Under the proposed bill, the pharmaceutical companies would have to set prescription prices that are comparable to drug prices in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom. If drug pricing information is not available in the six countries, companies must price the drugs at 85% of the U.S. average manufacturer price.
Companies that fail to meet fair pricing standards outlined in the bill would be subject to civil and tax penalties. Companies that do not negotiate with the HHS secretary would be penalized, with a fine starting at 65% of a drug’s gross sales from the prior year. For every quarter that the company does not engage, the penalty goes up by 10 percentage points, until it hits 95% of a drug’s gross sales.
H.R. 3 would also change current Medicare prescription drug coverage pricing and require drug manufacturers to issue rebates to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services for covered drugs that cost $100 or more. It would reduce the annual out-of-pocket spending threshold for Medicare and expand dental, vision and hearing coverage for Medicare recipients. The bill would cap out-of-pocket prescription drugs costs for people covered by Medicare Part D to $2,000 annually.
As the bill is currently written, the government would mandate price negotiations on at least 25 drugs the first year, including diabetes medication and insulin, followed by a minimum of 50 drugs, every year after, totaling 250 drugs total.
The bill currently lacks carve-outs for uninsured individuals, which Dieke said was disappointing. She says the bill also failed to address the loophole created through the U.S. Orphan Drug Act — a bill passed in 1983 to encourage pharmaceutical companies to research rare diseases like Huntington’s disease, Tourette syndrome and muscular dystrophy.
While the act was intended to encourage research into new treatments, some companies have used the act to file for a patent on an unapproved drug that’s already in use, even if they did not develop or conduct most testing of the drug. Under the act, they can get benefits such as reduced taxes and seven years of exclusive production.
“Companies like Catalyst will continue to do what they are doing if the government does not close this legislative loophole. Companies like Jacobus Pharmaceuticals can go under because of profit-starved companies like Catalyst,” Deike said.
Before the bill can be signed into law the Senate must approve it, but Deike worries the recent impeachment inquiry will hinder that process.
“I hope it does not die. I think if people calm down and work together and engage in a constructive debate about this and work through the bills’ issues, that would be great, because everyone loses when there is gridlock in the government,” Deike said.
Deike encourages more people to get involved and informed about the current battle over prescription drug prices.
“Before my health issues, I had no idea what was happening with drug prices, but it has been a real eye-opener since,” she said. “Everyone needs to think about health care and prescription drug costs because you don’t want to become a victim of ignorance and act too late.”