STOCKTON — With the adoption of newly drawn district boundaries at the state and federal levels, both candidates and incumbents are suspending campaigns and announcing resignations.
The latest of those is Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, who has announced he will not seek a sixth term representing the 9th Congressional District.
“I am very proud of the many accomplishments that my staff and I have achieved in Congress, including the creation of a major veteran’s health center facility in San Joaquin County, providing outstanding help for constituents with federal agencies, and securing major investments in infrastructure and public safety, broadband, education, childcare, and health care access,” he said in a Tuesday media statement.
“I have always fought tirelessly for those in need, and I will continue to do so,” he said.
McNerney was first elected to Congress in 2006, serving the residents of Alameda County, as well as much of San Joaquin County outside Stockton and a small portion of Santa Clara County, which were part of the 11th District.
Reelected in 2008 and 2010, McNerney was a Pleasanton resident while serving. District lines were redrawn in 2012, and his district was renumbered as the 9th, losing Alameda County, but gaining Stockton and parts of southern Sacramento County.
McNerney moved to Stockton, and won reelection to the district, defeating Lodian Ricky Gill.
In the 2014, 2016 and 2020 elections, he defeated Lodi resident Tony Amador to retain his seat. He defeated Marla Livengood in 2018.
During his time in Congress, McNerney co-sponsored HR 4801, a 2014 bill which would require the U.S. Secretary of Energy to report on the effects of thermal insulation on both energy consumption and systems for providing potable water in federal buildings.
He introduced the Methamphetamine Education, Treatment and Hope Act in 2013 to expand programs that combat methamphetamine abuse, and in 2018, he launched the Congressional Freethought Caucus with Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland and Dan Kildee, D-Michigan.
Its stated goals include “pushing public policy formed on the basis of reason, science, and moral values,” promoting the “separation of church and state,” and opposing discrimination against “atheists, agnostics, humanists, seekers, religious and non-religious persons,” among others.
Here in San Joaquin County, McNerney led efforts to build a VA clinic in French Camp, which broke ground in 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
McNerney did not cite new district boundaries as a reason for not seeking reelection this year.
However, District 9 now comprises all of San Joaquin County, a portion of Contra Costa County that includes Discovery Bay, and the southwest corner of Calaveras County.
In his media statement, McNerney said he was honored to have been chosen to represent the 9th and former 11th district.
“I am grateful for the love and support of my family, who have been by my side throughout this journey,” he said. “I could not have done this without them. I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve.”
Last week, Gill, who ran against McNerney in 2012, announced he was suspending his campaign for Congressional District 5, which extends from El Dorado County to northern Tulare County, and includes eastern Stanislaus County.