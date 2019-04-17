Lodi police search for suspect in May 2018 shooting

Almost a year after the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Ruben Rodriguez Jr., Lodi police are searching for a fifth suspect.
Christian Orozco, 19, of Lodi is wanted in connection with the murder of Rodriguez, who was fatally shot on May 11, 2018 on the 700 block of West Vine Street, according to a Tuesday post on the Lodi Police Department’s Facebook page.
A warrant was issued for Orozco’s arrest, and Lodi police detectives are seeking information regarding his whereabouts.
Mario Flores Adan, 18, Steven Vallejo, 29, Larry Requejo, 46 and a 17-year-old male have already been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Rodriguez, making Orozco the fifth suspect wanted in connection with the murder.
Anyone with information regarding Orozco or the shooting should call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Bristow at 209-333-6827. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746. Please reference LPD Case #18-3032.