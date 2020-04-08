LODI — The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education will soon consider what kind of preschool facility will be built on the former Joe Serna School site.
Leonard Kahn, the district’s chief business officer, told board members at their Tuesday meeting that there are five different preschool options for the site.
One option is a 12,000-square-foot school consisting of 10 classrooms at 960 square feet each. Some 250 students would be enrolled.
A second option would be a 16,800-square-foot preschool, enrolling 300 students in 10 classrooms at 1,440 square feet each.
A third option would combine a preschool with an English Learning Development program and parent resources, enrolling 350 students at a 13,250-square-foot site.
A fourth option would combine a preschool with an English Learning Development program, parent resources and a special education program. This option would have 405 students enrolled in a 12,290-square-foot facility.
The final option would be non-preschool classrooms for 435
students in a 12,290-square-foot facility.
Kahn said another option previously discussed — a visual arts center — would have cost the district upward of $5.5 million.
That option was scrapped, he said, and the district has since moved forward with the demolition of the existing Serna school to make way for one of the preschool scenarios.
“A lot of these options include a preschool and I understand there’s money for that and I know why that’s a direction tonight,” board member Ron Heberle said. “But do we have a need for more preschool space? Are we turning preschool students away?”
Kahn said the district is turning students away because there is not enough adequate space that meets state requirements for certain amenities such as bathrooms and sinks.
Serna School and its 360 students were relocated to the Houston School campus in Acampo in 2018. At that time, LUSD Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer cited inadequate facilities on the 2-acre site as a reason for the move.
Those inadequacies included a kindergarten class being housed in the school’s basement and lack of playground space for students due to the addition of portable classrooms.
In addition, as the district spent $568,000 in Measure U funds to repair the school’s roof, crews found asbestos and lead levels to be problems, and the entire heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit failed.
A new HVAC system was estimated at more than $700,000, staff said.
“The best path to take at this point would be to bring the innovation committee together again to discuss potential designs and possible options,” Kahn said.
Kahn also presented updates to remodeling projects underway at Davis, Lakewood and Vinewood elementary schools, as well as at Lodi Middle School.
The four schools are all in the third phase of remodels, which would have included building new portable classrooms, which would have required temporary space for some classes.
Kahn said a similar project had been conducted at Lodi High School, and estimates for 10 classes and a portable building on that campus came in at about $1.8 million.
Rather than potentially spend that at four other sites, Kahn recommended building four to six permanent classrooms.
Lastly, Kahn said a proposed shade structure planned for Washington Elementary School has now been changed to American with Disabilities Act-compliant swinging doors.
He said staff could not find a proper location on the Washington campus for the structure, as the only options were to place it too close to the main school building or in the parking lot.
An update on all projects will be presented at a future meeting.