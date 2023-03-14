Irish eyes will be smiling once again come the end of this week when Ollie’s hosts its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration for the first time since 2019.
“We’re extremely excited,” Ollie’s co-owner Justin O’Byrne said. “It’s our New Year’s celebration. It’s our day. The weather’s been wild this year, so you get two weeks out, you’re staring at the weather every morning. And it looks like the weather might be good to us. And it’s a weekend.”
The COVID-19 pandemic put the St. Paddy’s Day party on hold for three years, although O’Byrne and his partners held a small gathering for a select few last spring.
This year’s celebration will be the first in which everybody — of legal drinking age — is invited.
In the past, the pub has hosted a week-long schedule of festivities, but this year, the party will begin on Wednesday with drink specials that involve pairing Diageo brand beers with Irish liquors.
As an example, patrons can pair a Guiness with a Teeling whiskey, or Smithwick’s with a Jameson, or a Harp with an Irish cider.
Drink pairings will continue on Thursday, and then Ollie’s will open early at about 9 a.m., O’Bryne said.
“Our bagpiper will be here all day, so he’ll probably kick it off with an opening, so it rings around Downtown,” he said. “And then the big area in the back opens at noon, where we’ll start with a DJ as the day builds.”
Two bands will perform later in the day, with indie rock band The Dirty Pillows of Stockton taking the stage at 4 p.m..
Iverness95, a Sacramento band that plays alternative music covers from the 1990s and early 2000s, will begin their set at 7 p.m.
A variety of food will be available as well, including wares from A Moveable Feast, which will be parked near the rear outdoor area.
With St. Paddy’s Day falling on both a Friday and the kick-off of March Madness, O’Byrne suggests those interested in celebrating at the pub arrive by 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.
O’Byrne is expecting a packed house, and staff may not be able to let others in for a few hours after that time.
He said he and the pub ownership is honored to celebrate with the Lodi community, as well as give the entire Central Valley a place to go to to for the holiday.
“I’ve always said St. Patrick’s Day is one of those more jolly holidays,” he said. “It’s not like a general other holiday where people have different emotions about the day or what’s happening. Everybody’s on the same page, trying to have a good time.”
