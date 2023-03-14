Irish eyes will be smiling once again come the end of this week when Ollie’s hosts its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration for the first time since 2019.

“We’re extremely excited,” Ollie’s co-owner Justin O’Byrne said. “It’s our New Year’s celebration. It’s our day. The weather’s been wild this year, so you get two weeks out, you’re staring at the weather every morning. And it looks like the weather might be good to us. And it’s a weekend.”