Too wet for Paddlefest? Organizers hoping for calmer weather as Lodi Lake event approaches

With the Central Valley experiencing a flurry of winter storms to kick off 2023, Headwaters Kayak co-owner Abigail Christensen is hoping the wet weather will subside in time for the company’s 8th annual Paddlefest on Lodi Lake.
“Usually by April (the weather) calms down,” she said. “In 2019 we had a lot of rain, but we’ve never been rained out. I’m super-hopeful the weather will be good.”
This year’s Paddelfest will take place April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission will be $30 for adults, $15 for children.
There will be a $1 admission for those who will not enter the water.
With that admission fee, guests will have have unlimited access to all the company’s kayaks, which will be lined up on the Lodi Lake Beach.
However, Christensen said guests will only be allowed one hour to use a kayak, but they can return to the beach and use paddle boards and paddle boats, also for an hour at a time.
Whiskey Kiss, a local country, rock and pop band, will be performing, and A Moveable Feast will provide food and drinks.
Stockton rapper and author Orlando Molina, aka MC Zeps, will read his book Rhymosaurs and perform as well.
The Lodi Fire Department will present an educational program for youngsters discussing what hazards to be aware of while on the water, as well as reviewing safety protocols for each watercraft.
Headwaters is also partnering with Eddyline Kayaks and Stellar Kayaks to let attendees tryout their new models on the lake. Those who sample the new craft will get 10% off if they decide to purchase.
Guests will be asked to remain on Lodi lake and not travel up or down the Mokelumne River during Paddelfest.
Christensen said Paddlefest attracts about 300 people each year, and it’s a great event for kayakers and paddle-boarders of all skill levels.
“It’s a really good event if you’ve never kayaked before,” she said. “It really is a safe, approachable way to get into the sport. All of our staff will be there to give instructions as well, so there’s no need to be nervous if it’s your first time.”
