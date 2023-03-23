Too wet for Paddlefest? Organizers hoping for calmer weather as Lodi Lake event approaches

Savina and Richard Thompson, both of Lodi, paddle during Paddlefest at Lodi Lake in Lodi Saturday, April 27, 2019.

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel

With the Central Valley experiencing a flurry of winter storms to kick off 2023, Headwaters Kayak co-owner Abigail Christensen is hoping the wet weather will subside in time for the company’s 8th annual Paddlefest on Lodi Lake.

“Usually by April (the weather) calms down,” she said. “In 2019 we had a lot of rain, but we’ve never been rained out. I’m super-hopeful the weather will be good.”

