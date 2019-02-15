LODI — Balloons caused a temporary power outage in West Lodi on Thursday afternoon when they struck a transformer.
Jeff Hood, director of the Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, said the outage was reported at approximately 3:26 p.m. Thursday, affecting approximately 100 customers in the area of Oxnard Way and South Lower Sacramento Road.
— John Bays
American Legion to host omelet breakfast Sunday
LODI — American Legion Post 22 will host its monthly omelet breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Legion Hall, 320 N. Washington St., Lodi.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 7 and younger. A bratwurst can be added for $5.
— John Bays
Young Professionals of Lodi to host Trivia Night
LODI — The Young Professionals of Lodi will host a trivia night from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Window Beer Co., 9 W. Locust St., Lodi.
The evening is meant to be lighthearted and encourage attendees to flex their brain muscles as they answer trivia questions.
Interested attendees can find out more about this event and The Young Professionals of Lodi by logging onto its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/yplodi.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Police Department to host a Citizen’s Academy
LODI — Beginning March 5, the Lodi Police Department will host a Citizen’s Academy, which will take place over 9 weeks, concluding on April 30.
The academy will be held on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Attendees of the academy will learn from officers, and personnel about each department from the gang unit to SWAT and OED units.
People will also get a basic understanding of an officer’s experience in the line of duty through the use of the department’s APEX simulator.
Applicants interested in attending this comprehensive academy are encouraged to sign up online at http://www. lodi.gov/police/citizen_academy.html. The Police Department also offers physical applications that can be picked up and dropped off at the Lodi Police Station at 215 W. Elm Street.
— Oula Miqbel
Sign up now for activities through Galt agency
GALT — The Galt Parks & Recreation Department is accepting registrations for T-ball, instructional ball and girls’ softball through Tuesday, Feb.19.
Students who sign up after the Feb. 19 date will be required to pay for late fees until Feb. 25.
The season is scheduled to start on March 23.
For more information and to register, visit https://apm. activecommunities.com/galt.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt police to hold Coffee With a Cop on Monday
HERALD — The Galt Police Department will hold a Coffee With a Cop event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at The Herald Store, 12409 Herald Road, Herald.
— John Bays