LODI — At 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, the public is invited to a front row seat — direct from home — for the Mayor’s State of the City Address at 7 p.m.
Mayor Doug Kuehne will be joined by departing Adventist Health Lodi Memorial CEO Daniel Wolcott and Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia to give an update on what’s been happening around the city of Lodi and what they have planned for next year. The theme is “Business Coming Back Stronger in 2021.”
To attend the event, visit www.lodichamber.com and click “Mayor’s State of the City Registration.” A link will be emailed to attendees on Wednesday, Nov. 4 with instructions on how to access the livestreamed event on Thursday.
For more information, call the Lodi Chamber of Commerce at 209-387-7840, ext. 100.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Woman struck by vehicle on Sunday
LODI — A 51-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in front of the Salvation Army, 622 N. Sacramento St., at about 5:49 p.m. Sunday, Lodi Police Department said.
The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition Monday morning, but with significant injuries, police said.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with officers, police said. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Diwali celebrations to be held this weekend
LODI — The American Desi Society is hosting two days of Diwali celebrations on Saturday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8. The holiday celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil in Hinduism, while Sikhs celebrate the release of spiritual teacher Guru Hargobind from a prison in the Mughal Empire in the early 1600s.
The local celebration’s first day of festivities will take place online. The holiday will kick off with a “Desi Got Talent” show streamed live on YouTube, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. The show will spotlight dancers, musicians and vocalists in traditional clothing.
Diwali Mela — an outdoor bazaar meant to showcase and support small retailers — will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deshmesh Darbar Sikh Temple of Lodi, 12098 West Lane, Lodi. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The Lodi community is invited to watch the talent show or visit the bazaar. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AmericanDesiSociety and click on “Events.”
— K. Cathey