In light of Gov. Newsom’s recent stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to postpone the Lodi Street Faire scheduled for Sunday, May 3.
The tentative date for the rescheduled Lodi Street Faire is Sunday, June 28, in Downtown Lodi, dependent on the state of affairs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone needs to do their part to slow the spread of this pandemic. This is the Lodi Chamber doing our part for our community,” Lodi Chamber President and CEO Pat Patrick said. “Safety is our number one priority.”
Vendors have until June 10 to cancel and receive a refund (minus the administration fee) on their vendor booth. After June 10, the only refunds given will be if the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce has to further postpone or cancel the Lodi Street Faire due to COVID-19 regulations, and no alternative date for the Street Faire is made.
CHP closes training academy due to pandemic
California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley on Friday announced the CHP Academy in West Sacramento will be closing its doors for cadet training amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we have been making every effort to keep the cadets safe and healthy during their training these last few weeks, the best, and most responsible decision I can make to protect them is to send them home,” Stanley said. “I cannot accept the risk that any one of the cadets or staff becomes ill and then be faced with having to quarantine the entire campus.”
The academy opened for full-time training in 1976, and the only time it has closed was in 1992 during the Los Angeles riots caused by state fiscal constraints.
The current class of 79 senior cadets and 98 junior cadets, who remain state employees, will report to work Tuesday at an CHP Area office near their home. There, they will perform administrative duties and have the ability to observe law enforcement operations and learn the functions of an Area office, similar to where they will report upon graduation, the CHP said.
As soon as the pandemic is over, cadets will resume training where they left off.
“Cadets are critical to the CHP mission,” Stanley said. “We need them to fill vacancies created by retiring officers so that we can continue to provide the level of Safety, Service, and Security the public expects.”
The academy is a self-contained, 457-acre campus with 168 dorm rooms that house the cadets during 28 weeks of intensive training.
During the closure, the majority of academy uniformed personnel will be reassigned to Area offices, while kitchen and janitorial staff will remain and thoroughly clean the facility. Other administrative projects and duties deemed mission critical will continue.
Stockton symphony cancels remaining 2019/20 season
The Stockton Symphony Board of Directors has canceled all events and concerts for the remaining 2019/20 season. In accordance with local, state and national mandates coupled with adherence to “best practices” to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“We deeply regret our inability to bring to our region the high quality of classical music it has come to expect, but the health of our dedicated musicians, staff, and patrons must come first,” said James Morris, President of the Board of Directors.
The Stockton Symphony is providing the following options for current ticket holders of cancelled concerts:
• Donate value of tickets to the symphony
• Cash refund
• Credit for future concerts in the 2020/21 season
Ticket holders may visit wwwstocktonsymphony.org or call (209) 951-0196 for more information and details on how to proceed with donating tickets or obtaining a refund or credit.