Lodi has options aplenty for treating Mom this Mother’s Day

If you are looking for ways to treat your mother to something special this weekend, there are plenty of things to do in and around Lodi.
Headwaters Kayak starts Mother’s Day off with its annual Mother’s Day Paddle around Lodi Lake and up the Mokelumne River at 8:30 a.m.
Cameron Taylor, lead kayak instructor, said he typically takes about 10 paddlers out for the Mother’s Day tour, and as of Tuesday had six people signed up.
“They love it,” he said. “Moms come out, and sometimes they bring their kids, or even the whole family.”
The tour will launch from the Lodi Lake boathouse at 9 a.m., and Taylor will lead everyone upriver for about 45 minutes before turning around and heading back.
“We’ll stop on a sandbar for a bit and stretch our legs, have a light snack and some water and then head back to the boathouse,” he said.
The tour costs $55 per adult, $25 for those who bring their own gear. Children younger than 10 can paddle for $10.
To register for the paddle, visit www.headwaterkayak.com/tours.
Here’s a listing of other Mother’s Day events in the Lodi area:
• Bokisch Vineyards: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 18921 Atkins Road, Lodi. The winery will supply picnic tables, table cloths, ice bucket, flowers and a complimentary glass of wine for mom, and drinks will be available for purchase. Guests bring their own meal. $50 per table (six person limit). Reservations are required and space is limited; call 209-642-8880.
• Durst Winery & Estate: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday or noon to 3 p.m. Sunday; 10173 Acampo Road, Acampo. Live music both days. Food for purchase from the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck on Saturday, or bring your own picnic lunch or pre-order a lunch on Sunday. Register at www.durstwinery.com.
• Grace Vineyards: 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sunday; 28001 Nichols Road, Galt. Sample Grace Vineyards’ wines with a bunch featuring prime rib, glazed ham, salmon, grilled vegetables, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs with cheese, fruit pastries, a spring mix salad and more. To make a reservation, call 916-826-8288.
• Pietro’s Trattoria: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 317 E. Kettleman Lane, Lodi. Family-style menu for $55 per person. Children’s menu available for children younger than 12. Reservations required; visit www.pietroslodi.com.
• Stama Winery: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; 17521 N. Davis Road, Lodi. Live music by Anissa, wine tasting and a food truck with items available for purchase on site. Reservations recommended but not required. Call 209-727-3314 or visit www.stamawinery.com.
• Wine & Roses: 10 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 1:45 p.m. Sunday; 2505 W. Turner Road, Lodi. Enjoy a brunch buffet in the Garden Ballroom. $85 per person; $25 for children 6 to 11; free for children 5 and younger. Gratuity not included. Reservations required by 3 p.m. Friday, and are non-refundable.
News-Sentinel staff writer K. Cathey contributed to this report.
