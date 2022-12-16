He moves a little slower and speaks a little softer these days, but 97-year-old Daryl Geweke still drives to the office nearly every day.
He sits behind a large executive desk, cluttered with important papers. The American flag stands proudly beside his chair. Pictures of Ronald Reagan adorn his office walls. A large flatscreen TV flashes stock quotes and headline news while he tends to business.
Now, like always, he goes to work because he loves it. Geweke spent 50 years in the automobile business. He got his start at Eagal Ford Sales in Stockton, working for owner John Eagal, where he was Eagal’s top salesman for 10 years straight.
Anyone who’s ever met Daryl Geweke remembers his unique handshake, where the little fingers would interlock.
Geweke says he came up with that as a way for people to remember him, an important asset in the highly competitive car business. It was an idea he picked up from Eagal, who would always wear a hat with a ribbon of cars just above the brim, says Geweke.
Rural America
Daryl was born on January 31, 1925 in a small farmhouse in Tecumseh, Nebraska. He grew up in Pawnee where his family raised pigs and cattle. Young Daryl would be up at first light, doing chores. A few days a week he and his parents would travel to town to sell eggs, cream and livestock, he remembers.
When he was about 5 years old, Geweke says he would sneak over to the Ford dealership in the small town while his parents tended to business.
He became enamored with the new cars on the lot, especially the distinctive new car small. “It’s something you don’t forget,” he says. Those visits to the Ford lot would change his life. He knew cars would be in his future. He made a commitment to himself that one day he would own a new car dealership.
On the farm young Geweke learned the lesson of hard work and self-reliance. He would ride his horse, “Black Beauty,” to school and back every day. Farm work made him strong, a physical attribute he leveraged in high school when playing basketball or football.
Geweke graduated high school in the middle of World War II. At 17, he joined the Merchant Marines. He shipped out on Christmas Day, 1943. He remembers it being a tearful departure. All he’d ever known was farm life in rural America.
He would receive basic training on Catalina Island off the coast of Los Angeles. After a three-day train ride from Kansas City, Geweke says he crossed over the Tehachapi Mountains and saw men working in fields and orchards, wearing only short sleeve shirts. Having only known harsh, cold winters, Geweke thought to himself, “There is a paradise on Earth!”
Perhaps it was his time in the service, or maybe his deep appreciation for the opportunities this country has given him, but he tells visitors, “Be appreciative for the dirt we’re on—America. Cherish it.”
After his hitch in the service was done, Geweke returned to his family Nebraska farm. He would sometimes travel to Omaha to visit a friend and attend church. It was there that he met Opal Demmel. Young Geweke moved to Stockton in 1949. That summer Opal came to visit Daryl. She never returned to Nebraska. The two were married later that summer. It was a love story that lasted 68 years. She died at her Lodi home in January, 2018.
The couple had three children, a daughter Jane, and two sons, Larry and Mark. Geweke says Jane was born with a heart defect. He and his young wife were told the infant wouldn’t live more than three days. However, the infant did survive after receiving one of the first open heart surgeries ever to be performed. Jane went on to work in the family business and volunteer her time with Bible Study Fellowship. She managed Geweke properties until last year, when she passed away at age 70.
Their sons both became successful businessmen in their own right. Larry owns the Ford-Kia dealership in Yuba City. His brother Mark has a successful business selling insurance to car dealers, according to his father Daryl.
Dream come true
In 1965 Geweke bought Green Ford Sales in Lodi, which was located on the corner of Sacramento and Walnut, what is now the parking lot behind the post office. It was a dream come true. Over the years he would acquire other franchises as his auto empire expanded.
In 1973 Geweke moved his Ford store into a new building on Cherokee Lane. He added Geweke Collision Center and Geweke RV to his list of holdings at about the same time.
Taking some of the profits from his successful car business, Geweke began making major real estate investments in Lodi. He soon amassed a collection of apartments and retail properties.
His friend, well-known local Realtor Ben Schaffer, suggested to him in passing one day that someone should build a new hotel in town. So in 1989 Geweke did, building the Holiday Inn Express (now Motel 6) across the street from his Ford dealership. He would eventually own six hotels in the Northern Central Valley. He says many of his opportunities came as a result of simple conversations with people.
Geweke further expanded his property holdings by buying 165 acres of land between Kettleman and Vine along Beckman Road. He vision was to build an “auto row.” He soon opened a new Dodge-Chrysler dealership and, further down the street, a new Toyota store. He also owns the property on which the Hampton Inn sits.
Geweke Properties also owns the 40 acres of land on the corner of Lower Sacramento and Kettleman, better known as the Lowe’s shopping center. At one time Geweke was rumored to be the largest property owner in Lodi. When asked about it, Daryl just shrugs his shoulders, saying, “I dunno.”
One of the saddest days in his life was when his beloved Ford dealership closed its doors on July 31, 2010, after 44 years in business. At the time America was struggling to recover from the Great Recession that started two years earlier. Daryl sold the dealerships to his son Larry two years earlier, according to a news article at the time. When asked about the closure, Daryl said, “Well, I am heartbroken by this. There are some employees who have been there almost since the store opened in 1966. The business has been faithfully supported by the Lodi community. It’s just a very sad day,” he said. Geweke says it was a very painful decision to close the dealerships, and it’s a pain he still feels to this day. “I cherished my dream,” he says reflectively.
What does he miss most? “The love of people, the joy of it,” he says softly. But Geweke takes difficulties and setbacks in stride. “Every degree of success comes with hardships,” he says philosophically.
Prescription for long life
Geweke will turn 98 in January. His prescription for living a long life is to “work out every day” and having an abiding faith in God. His faith has been something he’s passed along to his children. His late daughter Jane was recognized for her tireless efforts teaching Bible studies.
When Daryl was just starting out, he worked so many hours that he looked and felt exhausted. A friend told him, “If you don’t exercise five days a week, prepare to die.” He took the advice seriously.
As a younger man, Daryl would run the Lodi High track most days before work at 4:30 in the morning. Today, he works out an hour every day in his home gym using the treadmill, resistance bands, a stationary bike and weight machines. He also swims in his backyard pool, takes his blood pressure daily, and watches his calories. He’s kept a written record of his annual blood test result for years.
Geweke’s penchant for fitness almost turned to tragedy about a year ago when he was exercising in his pool. For some unknown reason he lost consciousness while swimming. Someone found him floating face down. First responders fished him out and were able to revive him. He has made a miraculous recovery, although he is still regaining his strength from the ordeal.
Daryl and his family have supported the community in many ways over the years, including sponsoring Pink October events. Most recently, Daryl made a $4 million donation to UC Davis Health Eye Center. “This incredibly generous gift from Mr. Geweke will serve as a catalyst to advance the understanding and treatment of glaucoma for generations to come,” said Mark J. Mannis, professor and chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Science.
With his birthday coming up next month, Daryl knows his time may be short. Always organized and efficient, he’s already written his obituary to be published in the paper upon his passing.
A true “Ford man” to the end, Daryl has requested that his family be escorted to the cemetery in Model A and Model T Fords, which he has arranged to be waiting outside the mortuary when the time comes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.