Friends and family members, beaming with pride, packed the stands at University of the Pacific’s Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton on a bittersweet Tuesday night to celebrate as the Tokay High School Class of 2019 graduated.
As the band played “Pomp and Circumstance,” the graduates strolled down the aisle dressed in purple caps and gowns, waving to their cheering loved ones in the audience before taking their seats.
Principal Erik Sandstrom welcomed everybody before asking the students to take a moment to applaud their families — as well as the teachers and staff of Tokay High — for supporting them over the past four years.
Sandstrom commended the graduates for their achievements in academics, athletics and student activities, and thanked them for leaving their mark on Tokay High School. He wished the best for them in all their future endeavors, whether in college, careers or the military.
“Go forth from tonight, do whatever it is that you may choose to do, and do it well,” Sandstrom said. “Class of 2019, congratulations and good luck in everything you do.”
Following his address, Sandstrom introduced Associated Student Body President Jonathan Henry, who delivered a few words of his own to his fellow graduates.
“Tonight is a testament to our tenacity, dedication and hours of studying to get through school,” Henry said with a smile.
Henry encouraged his classmates to embrace their diverse talents as they begin new chapters in their lives, and reminded them to also take time in their lives to stop and reflect on all that they accomplished during their time at Tokay High.
“As I look upon each and every one of you, I see untapped potential,” Henry said. “Dream big, live long and prosper. Congratulations, Class of 2019.”
Senior Class President Natalie Polhemus followed with a speech of her own, recounting the journey from kindergarten through middle school to the personal growth she and her classmates shared throughout their four years in high school.
“What comes next is up to you,” said Polhemus.
Whether their paths took them to college, the military, careers or traveling the world, Polhemus urged her fellow graduates to meet each new challenge with a positive attitude and never forget the friendships they made at Tokay.
“The lessons I have learned, the friends I’ve made and laughs I’ve shared, I will cherish forever,” Polhemus said. “Class of 2019, thank you and good luck.”
Even the apparent lack of air conditioning could not dampen the audience’s excitement as the first round of graduates lined up to receive their diplomas.
Friends and relatives cheered as their loved ones took turns crossing the stage, pausing to shake hands with the Lodi Unified School District Trustees who handed out the diplomas to the eager graduates.
In between diploma presentations, Jasmin Gill, Tokay’s valedictorian, took to the stage to deliver a heartfelt farewell to her classmates.
With tears in her eyes, Gill thanked her family for pushing her to succeed, and congratulated her fellow graduates on their shared journey from freshmen to graduating seniors.
“Now that we’re finally here, I think we should take a moment to reflect on our experiences,” Gill said.
The joyous occasion was marked by a somber note as Gill took a moment to reflect on her mother, who passed away two weeks ago.
“Everyone has their own ‘rock,’ their own person they can lean on, and she was mine,” Gill said.
Gill urged each of her classmates to appreciate their own “rocks” — the friends and family who supported them throughout their high school careers — and encouraged them to persevere through each new challenge they face in the future.
“In spite of everything, life finds a way and goes on,” Gill said. “Thank you, once again, Tokay’s graduating class of 2019.”