ACAMPO — Jorge Barron was the first in line for his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an event held LangeTwins Winery Thursday.
A manager with Constellation Wines, Barron said he a little nervous about getting the vaccine, but his wife already received her two doses, and he knew it was important to get his.
Barron’s wife is a teacher, and he said she experienced side effects of the vaccine after her second dose, but they were minimal.
“It was not too bad,” he said after his shot. “It didn’t hurt at all, I felt just a little prick. There’s not much pain right now. I don’t know, after 20 minutes we’ll see how it’s going to be.”
Barron was one of 130 agricultural employees to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination event hosted by Community Medical Centers, the Lodi Winegrape Commission, the Lodi District Grape Growers Association, and LangeTwins Winery.
Kelly Ragan, Community Health and Testing Manager for CMC, said several ag communities have reached out to the organization to provide access to vaccines for their employees.
The winegrape commission and LDGGA were some of those in the ag community reaching out, and Ragan said setting up a vaccination event with them happened to work out faster and earlier than other requests.
“It’s always been our plan to do these events with farmworkers and ag workers, so this happened the quickest,” she said. “We wanted to do something as soon as possible because (farmers and employees) don’t have access to the vaccine right now. They’re allowed to get it, but they don’t have access to it. It’s hard to get.”
Ragan said partnering with groups like the winegrape commission, LDGGA and even Catholic Charities, has made it easier for CMC to reach a demographic that is also one of the most at-risk for exposure to COVID-19.
Data from public health officials across the country has revealed that the Latin and Hispanic communities represent a higher percentage of the population that has contracted the virus. They also make up most of the employees in the ag industry in California.
In San Joaquin County, Latinos and Hispanics account for 41.1% of the population and 31.1% of COVID-19 cases. In addition, they account for 37.4% of deaths from the virus.
While many in the ag industry work outdoors, Ragan said employees can’t socially distance all the time, and they are not always protected.
She also said while there are some in the Latino and Hispanic community who are hesitant to receive a vaccine, one they are told the benefits and safety aspects, they are more willing to get a shot.
“I don’t know if it is actually that they are hesitant,” she said. “They want to get it from a trusted source. So that’s why working with groups like this, they already have trust with them. So when we come in and collaborate together, it makes it a lot easier so they are much more willing. I know they are wanting a vaccine, it’s just finding a place they trust to get it.”
Millie Enriquez is a field worker with Pacific Ag & Vineyard, and said she has been waiting for some sort of vaccine for the entirety pandemic.
She said after receiving her first dose Thursday, she felt a little bit safer than she did a few weeks ago, and she’ll feel much less nervous when she gets her second dose in three weeks.
“At the beginning yes (I was nervous) because of what is going on,” she said. “It’s a little bit scary. That’s why I decided to get a vaccine. It’s just a regular shot. There wasn’t any pain, and I feel good.”
Stuart Spencer, executive director of the winegrape commission, said his organization reached out to CMC after learning they were tasked with serving the lower-income communities in the Central Valley.
“Some of the other systems in place aren’t the most convenient or easiest to navigate for all members of our community,” he said. “And I thought this was a good opportunity to reach out to and help our ag workers here in San Joaquin County.”
He said while some in the Latino and Hispanic communities are hesitant to receive a vaccine, there are those who are also excited to have access to protection. He said the two sides of the vaccine debate can be seen in the larger communities as well, as there are those who trust science, and those who don’t think a vaccine will work.
Spencer one of the best ways to reach the community begin served Thursday was to work through employers.
“I’ve talked with several managers and there is some hesitation and fear within the farmworker community,” he said. “They think our whole state needs to be better at educating them. Some of their fears are based upon myths that are circulating around, and we’re hopeful that by getting some of them vaccinated, their peers and coworkers will see them, see they’re not afraid, and if nothing bad happens to them, we’ll have more getting vaccinated moving forward.”
Ragan said CMC has more vaccination events planned across the county in the next couple of weeks, and it will return to LangeTwins Winery to give today’s recipients their second dose.