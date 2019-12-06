STOCKTON — A Stockton man has accused three San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office correctional officers of racism and brutality after he was arrested late Sunday night.
“Never in a million years did I ever think that I would be a victim of a racist hate crime,” 29-year-old Jacob Servin posted on his Instagram page under the name “jaykie” earlier this week.
The post includes photos of Servin sitting in a chair with injuries to his face, blood stains on his white pants and a graphic description of what he alleges he suffered at the hands of the officers.
Servin claimed he was held down, beaten, kicked and choked in his post. Additionally, he claimed the officers attempted to snap his neck with fists and batons.
He said witnesses heard his cries for help while the officers allegedly yelled racist remarks at him.
“I am barely able to walk on my own due to the amount of damage done to my whole body and the injuries my bones have sustained by these ugly hearted people,” he wrote. “No one deserves to be beaten to a pulp like this, not for the color of their skin or their ethnicity. I will not sleep until justice is met.”
The Sheriff’s Office on Thursday posted an 18-minute video of Servin’s booking on its Facebook page Thursday evening. The video has no sound, but shows Servin complying with correctional officers as they search him and take his booking photo around 1 a.m. Monday.
At 1:08 a.m., three officers escort him into a temporary holding cell. Over the course of the video, other officers can be seen standing outside and observing the cell before entering. At 1:13 a.m., one deputy looks to be exiting the cell in order to avoid something.
At about 1:15 a.m., half a dozen officers emerge from the holding cell and close the door.
A shoeless Servin is then escorted out of the cell at 2:23 a.m., and as he approaches the camera, blood can be seen on his pants and his face appears injured.
However, the video does not provide a view of the alleged incident because there are no cameras inside the jail’s temporary holding cells.
The lack of cameras in the holding cell, the Sheriff’s Office said, is due to the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which requires correctional facilities to provide privacy areas for inmates to relieve themselves and disrobe without exposure.
Servin was arrested by Stockton Police Department officers at about 11 p.m. Sunday night on suspicion of being drunk in public in the 2300 block of Grand Canal Boulevard.
Stockton police said Servin was then transported to San Joaquin County Jail with no apparent visible injuries.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office released a statement after Servin’s post went viral.
In the statement, the Sheriff’s Office said Servin had no apparent injuries when he was brought to the jail, and that he became non-compliant with officers during the booking process.
“Due to his refusal to cooperate and comply, he was escorted to a temporary holding cell where he physically assaulted jail staff,” the statement read. “Preliminary reports state that Mr. Servin grabbed a female officer, reached for officer’s equipment, kicked an officer in the chest, and tried to bite staff. Correctional officers were forced to react to his aggressiveness in order to protect themselves and maintain the safety and security of others in the facility.”
Following the incident, Servin was taken to a local hospital. Medical staff informed him of his potential injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said, but he again became uncooperative and refused treatment.
The Sheriff’s Office on Thursday also released a promise to appear, which Servin signed upon his release from county jail on Dec. 2.
“Patrol deputies were dispatched to the incident that took place in booking and conducted a preliminary investigation and Mr. Servin was then charged with five counts of battery on a custodial officer,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “At approximately 12 p.m., on Dec. 2, 2019, upon his release, Mr. Servin signed a promise to appear acknowledging these charges. The investigation is still in the preliminary stages and the final determination of any charges will be made by the district attorney’s office.”