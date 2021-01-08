SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation will be conduct striping and delineation replacement work to improve safety for motorists at the intersection of Locke Road and Highway 88 in the town of Lockeford.
Work is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15, and completed by 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. No access will be available to or from the highway at Locke Road during this work.
Locke Road will be closed beginning just west of Filmore Street and only residents will be allowed to pass through the road closure. Local traffic is asked to use Brandt Road as a detour to SR-88
Motorists should expect 5-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible. Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County supervisors seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the
following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 29.
The Board will consider qualified applications at its Feb. 23 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee — One appointee
- Assessment Appeals Board #2 — One first alternate and one second alternate
- Community Action Board — One fourth supervisorial district representative
- Council for Quality Education and Care of Children — One community representative, one consumer representative, two discretionary representatives and one public agency representative
- Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee — One at-large representative
- Lodi Community Center Advisory Board — One low-income representative
- San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control Citizens Advisory Committee — One agricultural/industrial representative and one environmental interest group representative
- Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Council — One member
- Workforce Development Board — One at-large representative of a local business
Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, in Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
USDA seeks members for advisory committee on urban farming
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking members for a new advisory committee on urban agriculture, part of a broader effort to focus on the needs of urban farmers. The 12-person committee will advise the Secretary of Agriculture on the development of policies and outreach relating to urban, indoor, and other emerging agricultural production practices as well as identify any barriers to urban agriculture.
USDA is seeking:
- Four agricultural producers (two agricultural producers in an urban area or urban cluster and two agricultural producers who use innovative technology).
- Two representatives from an institution of higher education or extension program.
- One representative of a nonprofit organization, which may include a public health, environmental or community organization.
- One representative of business and economic development, which may include a business development entity, a chamber of commerce, a city government or a planning organization.
- One individual with supply chain experience, which may include a food aggregator, wholesale food distributor, food hub or an individual who has direct-to-consumer market experience.
- One individual from a financing entity.
- Two individuals with related experience or expertise in urban, indoor and other emerging agriculture production practices, as determined by the Secretary.
Any interested person or organization may nominate qualified individuals for membership. Self-nominations are also welcome. Nomination packages must be received by March 5. For more information, visit www.farmers.gov/urban or call 202-720-2791.
— News-Sentinel Staff