SACRAMENTO — Modesto City Councilman and farmer Mani Grewal is reporting that he has accrued more than $600,000 in campaign funding over the past year in his bid for the California State Senate District 5 seat.
According to his latest Fair Political Practices Committee paperwork, filed on Jan. 23, Grewal has $630,028 in his war chest. Grewal began 2019 with $347, 984.
Grewal has put $105,000 of his own money into his campaign, according to FPPC filings, but the largest outside donation has been $9,300 from the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council.
He also boasts many out-of-state businesses contributing to his bid for state Senate, including Valero Services and Novartis Finance Corporation from Texas, which donated $4,400 and $4,700, respectively. GHG Investments for Benton, Ark., donated $4,700 as well.
The San Ramon-based Chevron Corporation and the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles both contributed $4,700 as well, as did the Charda Punjab Club in West Sacramento, CRC Services in Chatsworth, and the California Dental Association.
Grewal’s ending balance last month is 10 times more than that of Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, who reported $62,285 in her campaign statements.
Eggman reported a starting cash balance of $8,400 last year. Her largest contributions have come form state labor political action committees, including the California State Pipe Trades Council and the California State Association of electrical Workers, which both donated $9,300.
The California Professional Firefighters donated a total of $6,500 over the course of a year, while the California State Council of Laborers contributed $4,700.
Houston-based Calpine Corporation also donated $4,700, as did the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians, and BNSF Railway.
Stockton City Councilman Jesus Andrade reported that his campaign began last year with absolutely no money. According to his FPPC filings, he has raised $170,234 over the last year, but expenditures during that time have left his campaign with $48,371 as of last month.
His largest contributor has been William Filios of Manteca Development Group, who has contributed a total of $8,200 over the course of the last year.
Susan Lenz of Iacopi, Lenz, and Co. has contributed $4,700 over the year, as has William Oberndorf of San Francisco-based Oberndorf Enterprises.
Grove for Senate 2022, the campaign committee for Bakersfield Senate candidate Shannon Grove, also donated $4,700, along with Jones for Senate 2022, the campaign committee for Senator Brian Jones from Santee.
Local developer Tom Doucette contributed $3,500, and Fred Weibel of Weibel Farms Winery donated $2,500. Stockton’s Trinity Development and Construction donated $3,000.
Former Modesto Mayor Jim Ridenour reported a beginning campaign balance of $7,600 on Jan. 1, 2019, and an ending balance of $5,271 as of last month.
Unlike his opponents, Ridenour has not received contributions from large labor groups, PACs or corporations. He has also only received contributions from Modesto residents and businesses.
Lyons Land Management and Lyons Investments both contributed $1,000, as did 5 Star Auto Sales, Mapes Ranch and Beckworth Dakota, LLC.
Stockton Unified School Board member Kathleen Garcia did not file and FPPC forms for her campaign.
Race for Assembly District 9
Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, is reporting more than $1 million in his war chest for his bid for re-election this March.
According to his FPPC filings, the incumbent’s ending cash balance as of Jan. 23 was nearly $1.4 million, after beginning the campaign season with a little more than $998,000.
Cooper’s largest contributions have come from RAI Services Company of North Carolina, and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of Florida, both of which donated $9,400.
Other large contributions came from labor unions, such as the California State Council of Laborers and the State Building and Traders Council of California, both of which donated $9,300.
In addition, labor unions such as the California State Pipe Trades Council, the California State Association of Electrical Workers and the Western States Council of Sheet Metal workers all contributed $5,000.
Several law enforcement unions also donated, including the Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff’s Association with $3,690, and the California Correctional Peace Officers Association and the Association for Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff’s both with $4,700.
Cooper also attracted the support of large international corporations, including Walmart, Facebook and Anheuser Busch, all of which donated $4,700. Reed Hastings, chief executive officer of Netflix, donated $3,000.
Independent business consultant and Elk grove resident Tracie Stafford began her campaign with a zero balance, according to her FPPC filings, but has raised $42,176 in contributions over the course of the year. She reported her ending balance at $20,796.
Many of her donors are county residents who contributed anywhere from $100 to $500. However, her largest contributors are Patty Quillin, Director of the Meadow Fund and Elizabeth Simons, chairwoman of Heising-Simons Foundation, both of whom donated $4,700.
The Women Democrats of Sacramento County donated $4,000.
Retired businessman and Elk Grove resident Eric Rigard, as well as Lodi resident and notary public Mushtaq Tahirkeli did not file campaign contribution reports.
Race for Assembly District 12
Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, is reporting $58,458 in his campaign fund after starting the season last year with just $250. According to his FPPC filings, he raised $385,400 throughout the year.
Flora’s largest contribution has come from the California Real Estate PAC, which donated $7,300. Other large donations have come from the State Association of Electrical Workers, which contributed $5,000, and MicroSoft Corp PAC, which gave $4,000.
The California Cattlemen’s Association, Walmart, Blue Shield and Marathon Petroleum Group all donated $4,700. Regional business Blue Diamond Almond Growers contributed $2,700.
Lathrop City Councilman and Alameda County technical support analyst Paul Akinjo did not file any campaign contribution reports.
The California state primary for the 2020 election is March 3. For a complete list of candidates and their FPPC filings, visit cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Candidates.