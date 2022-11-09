Harvest of resilience: Great wines expected for 2022 despite challenges

Workers fill tubs with freshly picked Syrah grapes as the early morning sun peeks through the vines at Berghold Vineyards on Aug. 29.

 DAN EVANS/Special to the News-Sentinel

The Wine Institute released its 2022 Harvest Report this week, and said vintners are confident that great wines will come from this year's vintage despite a challenging year that included widespread spring frosts and a brutal heat wave in the early fall.

“In April, the greater Lodi region experienced the worst frost event growers had seen since 2008,” the report states. “In some cases, the damage was so extensive that vintners chose not to harvest their vineyards. The record-breaking heat wave in early September posed additional challenges and many vineyards felt the impact.”