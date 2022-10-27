Project to transform Highway 99/Turner Road interchange

Nearly a decade after its conception, a project aimed at improving safety at one Highway 99 interchange in Lodi is finally underway.
The San Joaquin Council of Governments, Caltrans and the City of Lodi broke ground on the long-awaited Highway 99/Turner Road Interchange Project Wednesday morning at the corner of Pioneer Drive and Cherokee Lane.
“When the City of Lodi came to Caltrans and brought their concerns about this interchange, and the transportation circulation at the on- and off-ramps, Caltrans and our oversight team worked hand in hand with the city to develop solutions and of course, to get this project deliver to where we are today,” Caltrans District 10 director Dennis Agar said.
The $6 million project, first initiated in 2013, will convert the off-ramp between Pioneer Drive and Turner Road to allow two-way traffic and new access for cyclists and pedestrians.
The project will extend the acceleration lane from Pioneer Drive to southbound Highway 99, which will make merging onto the freeway easier for drivers.
Cherokee Lane would also be extended past Pioneer Drive to the existing Turner Road interchange, and a roundabout will be constructed where the Turner Road off-ramp meets the frontage road alongside Highway 99, guiding northbound traffic around the existing vacant state property at the interchange and up to a Turner Road intersection.
In addition, a large grape-themed monument would be constructed at the interchange, welcoming drivers to the city.
Currently, northbound Cherokee Lane is reduced from two lanes to one at Murray Street, splits from southbound traffic and ends at Pioneer Drive, where motorists must then turn onto southbound Highway 99.
“The result of the project will be safer access, and more direct local access from Turner Road for all modes of transportation,” Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler said. “This project is a product of years of planning and the successful partnership between the city of Lodi, Caltrans and the SJCOG.”
SJCOG Board of Directors chair Robert Rickman said the project would not have been able to come to fruition without Measure K, the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 1990 and renewed in 2006 that provides funding for regional transpiration and infrastructure projects.
Rickman said more than $3 million in Measure K funding would be allocated toward the project, matched by $3 million in state and local partnership dollars.
“This project will transform this area, and enable more mobility for people and goods on and off the state highway,” he said. “We are providing needed transportation solutions to improve traffic circulation, enhance traffic safety, reduce vehicle emissions and improve our air quality. For those reasons, the project not only benefits the Lodi community, but had widespread positive impacts for this entire region.
Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne, who also serves on the SJCOG board, said the project was a long time coming, adding that while the city would lead construction efforts, it was the participation of Caltrans and SJCOG to design the new interchange that kept it afloat.
“Imagine the improvements, and the opportunity and potential that can be made possible for those who live and work in Lodi, and frequent Lodi businesses by making our gateway a much more attractive and appealing place,” he said. “Providing direct access to Turner Road will greatly improve local traffic circulation. That does many things, all of which are good.”
Kuehne said the project would reduce the number of miles motorists must travel to Turner Road, improving air quality, and that it would keep vehicles out of the nearby neighborhoods, relieving residents of noise and traffic.
Lawrence Elementary School students would also will have safer walks to and from campus, he said.
“This project will also greatly improve the appearance of a key gateway into Lodi from Highway 99, which will make it more inviting to visit shops and work in Lodi,” he said. “An investment to beautify this area with landscaping was something I emphasized with this project team. I wanted investments to showcase and enhance our community. It will be a place that residents of this entire region will be able to look at with pride and knowledge they are traveling on a safer, more efficient road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.