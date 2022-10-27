Project to transform Highway 99/Turner Road interchange

SJCOG board chairman Robert Rickman, Caltrans District 10 director Dennis Agar, Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler and Lodi Councilman Doug Kuehne broke ground on the Highway99/Turner Road interchange project at Cherokee Lane and Pioneer Drive on Wednesday morning.

 WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

Nearly a decade after its conception, a project aimed at improving safety at one Highway 99 interchange in Lodi is finally underway.

The San Joaquin Council of Governments, Caltrans and the City of Lodi broke ground on the long-awaited Highway 99/Turner Road Interchange Project Wednesday morning at the corner of Pioneer Drive and Cherokee Lane.