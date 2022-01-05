The machine man: Burkner named Lodi Chamber’s Agribusiness Person of the Year

A long-time Lodi business owner and engineer will be honored for his commitment to the agricultural business industry.
The Lodi Chamber of Commerce’s Ag Committee has named Paul Burkner the 2021 Agribusiness Person of the Year, and will be recognized at its annual Outstanding Citizens dinner on Jan. 27.
“I’m very surprised, humbled and honored,” Burkner said. “I’m the kind of person usually below the radar, and more used to being ‘in the shadows,’ so to speak. But this is a great honor.”
Burkner co-founded Ag Industrial Manufacturing — more commonly referred to as AIM — in 1979 with partners Claude Brown and brother Charles Burkner.
In the years since the company’s founding, Burkner has created revolutionary machines such as the grape gondola, which transfers as much as 6.5 tons of crop from a machine harvester to trucks, and the Soft Touch hydraulic system, consisting of twin rails that gently shakes grapes into a harvester with a continuos, fluid motion.
A graduate of Lincoln High School in 1960, Burkner received a bachelor’s in agricultural engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1964, as well as a master’s from University of Hawaii in 1966.
He and Brown began creating custom agricultural machinery in 1972 before forming AIM, which has called 110 Beckman Road home since its founding in 1979.
Burkner said the accomplishment of which he is most proud is being able to stay in business nearly five decades, especially in today’s world of evolving technology.
“We’ve definitely been very innovative with great mechanizations and our grape harvester,” he said. “When we first started building machines in 1972, we had very poor equipment. It was considered state-of-the-art at the time, but today, it’s considered not so great.”
The company was able to build 93 harvesters, and Burkner said that was amazing for a small company just starting out on its own.
“Over the years, we’ve just had a strong customer base that we’ve been blessed with,” he said.
In 1994, he was appointed to the Ag Engineering Department Industry Advisory Council and once served as its chair, and in 2009, the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers named him to its class of 2009 fellows. He was on of 15 to receive the honor.
That same year, he was selected for inclusion in the San Joaquin Ag Hall of Fame.
Burkner was appointed to the Cal Poly Wine and Viticulture Department fundraising committee in 2016, and helped secure $22 million for a new facility on campus that teaches viticulture, winegrape growing, winemaking and marketing.
“Paul is a perfect choice for this award,” Committee Chair Rebecca Towell said in a media statement.
“Paul has done so much for agriculture in Lodi, through the development of many types of machinery, farming equipment, and also bolstering California ag in the educational institutions that serve our industry,” she said. “His contributions in time, talent and efforts will reward our industry for many years to come and will be his legacy.”
Burkner will be honored alongside Outstanding Citizen of the Year Jerry Fry, Business of the Year recipient Cepheid, and Small Business of the Year recipient Five Window Brewing Co., Ambassador of the Year Marika Paternostro and Volunteer of the Year Marie Rodriguez.
The Outstanding Citizens Dinner will beheld Jan. 27 at Wine and Roses from 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office at 35 S. School St., or by calling 209-365-4605. You can also visit www.lodichamber.com or call 209-365-4605.