The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District is reporting significant West Nile Virus infection rates in collected samples this week, urging residents to take all precautions in reducing mosquito prevalence in the area.
“Hot weather and mosquitoes are a given in the summer months,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said in a media statement Wednesday.
“The district is aggressively working to reduce mosquito populations to prevent West Nile virus in humans,” he said.
“These high infection rates in collected mosquito samples serve as a warning to the public to take precautions.”
According to westnile.ca.gov, there have been 211 samples of mosquitoes found to be infected with the virus in San Joaquin County this year, the most among California’s 58 counties.
There has been one human case of the virus reported in the county so far this year and a total of 19 reported statewide.
In addition, 15 dead birds have been found to have carried the virus.
That’s the third highest in the state behind Sacramento County’s 75 birds and Los Angeles County’s 23.
None of the birds in San Joaquin County were found in Lodi.
“The district is actively trapping, testing and spraying for mosquitoes,” Devencenzi said. “We urge people to apply EPA registered insect repellent containing one of the following active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or Para-menthane-diol when outdoors, according to label instructions.”
Other prevention tips include eliminating standing water and using mosquitofish in water troughs, neglected pools, and water features.
It is recommended to avoid being outdoors if mosquitoes are present.
If you must be outdoors, loose-fitting long sleeves and pants help prevent mosquito bites. To reduce mosquitoes indoors, maintain good tight-fitting screens on windows and doors.
Last year, there were four human cases of WNV reported in the county, and eight in 2019.
To report significant mosquito infestations and daytime biting mosquitoes, visit www.sjmosquito.org or call the district at 209-982-4675.
You can also call 800-300-4675.